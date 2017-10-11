Edo govt. to establish 20 mini-stadia across the state

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Photo credit: YouTube]
The Edo Government will establish 20 mini-stadia across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to facilitate the rapid development of sports talents among youths.

The state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting in Benin on Wednesday.

Mr. Ohonbamu said the gesture was to reduce youth restiveness as well as promote the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The executive council received the design and approved the siting of 20 mini-stadia across the 18 LGAs of the state.

“These mini-sports complexes will have facilities for football and other track and field events. Some of the mini-stadia will be located within schools which have large fields or large parcels of land.

“The decision underscores the premium which the governor places on youths in the state,’’ he said.

The commissioner said competitions such as the Principals’ Cup for schools and Governor’s Cup for communities would be reactivated to promote sports activities in the state.

