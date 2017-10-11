Weightlifting: Nigeria wins nine gold medals in African championship

Related News

The President of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, NWF, Mohammed Yahaya, says the country’s weightlifters have won nine gold medals so far at the ongoing African Junior/Youths Weightlifting Championships in Uganda.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2017 African Junior/Youths Weightlifting Championships which started on Saturday is expected to end this Saturday in Entebbe.

Mr. Yahaya told NAN in Abuja on Tuesday that the athletes would however still win more gold medals for the country before the end of the tournament.

“Our atheletes are well prepared for the competition, with only three of them (female) winning nine gold medals”.

He named the medalists as Islamiyat Yusuf (53 kg), Fatima Yakubu (53kg) and Monica Uweh (48kg).

“I’m happy for the success so far and we are working hard to win more medals in this championships because today (Tuesday) is the first day of the competition. We still have two days to go.

“With this performance, we have the chance to participate in next year’s Commonwealth Games.

“However, we still need to participate in another championship to meet the requirements of the World Weightlifting Federation,” Mr. Yahaya said.

