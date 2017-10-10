CAF emergency committee to meet in Lagos

Related News

The emergency committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which is about the most powerful panel in African football, will hold a meeting in Lagos on Saturday.

CAF top guns confirmed to thenff.com that the meeting, which will hold in Ikoyi, would deliberate on recent happenings in the African game, as well as discuss on CAF competitions coming up next year, including the African Nations Championship, which hosting right has been withdrawn from Kenya.

The CAF Emergency Committee, which is chaired by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, also has the three Vice Presidents of CAF as Members, as well as NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Liberia FA President Hassan Musa Bility and CAF Referees Committee head, Souleiman Hassan Waberi.

Others are CAF’s three Vice Presidents are Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi (1st Vice President), Democratic Republic of Congo’s Omari Constant Selemani (2nd Vice President) and Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa (3rd Vice President).

The meeting comes up on the eve of the grand finale of the AITEO Cup competition, taking place at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, and to which all the members of the CAF Emergency Committee have been invited.

Sources have also confirmed that Egypt’s Hani Abo Rida, who is a member of the FIFA Council, will be part of CAF president Ahmad’s entourage to Lagos.

Pinnick will personally receive CAF boss Ahmad at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday – the same day other members of the emergency committee will arrive in Nigeria.

It was further gathered that ‘An Evening With Ahmad,’ which is actually a dinner on Saturday night, and to which members of the diplomatic community and NFF’s sponsors and partners have been invited, is on the cards.