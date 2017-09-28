COPA Lagos 2017: Lebanon, Netherlands to battle Nigeria

Related News

The Nigerian Beach Soccer team, the Super Sand Eagles, as well as the National Beach Soccer Teams of Lebanon and The Netherlands have been confirmed for the 2017 edition of the annual global beach soccer tournament, COPA Lagos.

Organised by Kinetic Sports, the 2017 Copa Lagos is set to hold from December 8 to 10 at the Eko Atlantic City.

According to the organisers, like in previous editions, this year’s edition will feature a combination of sport, music, fashion and celebrity entertainment that will draw into to the night.

This year’s event will also feature the club challenge that will consist of Pepsi Football Academy with the introduction of a Lagos selected beach soccer side, a variety of celebrity matches between ex- internationals and popular Nigerian celebrities.

It is also understood that the beach soccer teams of Arsenal and SS Lazio may be featuring in the 2017 COPA Lagos.

Since its inception in 2011, COPA Lagos has grown from being the first ever international beach soccer event in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa to being a prominent sporting and entertainment event in the world.

Samson Adamu, Managing Director of Kinetic Sports, said he was happy that fans will get a full dose of the COPA Lagos this year.

He said: “This year’s edition is back to its normal three days of Soccer, Fashion, Music, business and networking opportunities and fun.

“Furthermore the plan is to make Copa Lagos more than just a beach soccer event but to be a major spectacle that will put Nigeria on the global tourism space and promote a beach culture and lifestyle in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

He thanked sponsors; FCMB, Pepsi, Hero and Wakanow for their continued support over the years in making Copa Lagos, the premier beach soccer event in Africa and one of the best in the World.

As a prelude to COPA Lagos, several interesting activities have been lined up including the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event, tagged “Clean the Beach”, which is aimed at conserving the beach, encouraging cleanliness in the environment and preserving marine life.

A Beach Soccer Kids Clinic, a training and mentorship programme for kids in Lagos State aimed at promoting and showcasing Beach Soccer to the younger generation, has also been planned.