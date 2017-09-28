Tennis: Spain-based Nigerian star vows to win 2017 Governor’s Cup

Related News

Nigeria’s number one male tennis player, Sylvester Emmanuel, has made a bold statement about this year’s Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship, stating that he is coming to the country to participate and win the tournament.

Speaking from his base in Barcelona, Spain, the man fondly called Major by close friends, noted that he not only desires to win the tournament this year, he has also put in a lot of work to believe that he can win it.

The Doubles finalist at the Dayak Open in Abuja early this year noted that he already registered for the 17th edition of the ITF Pro-circuit in Lagos which is attracting top 200 players from all over the world.

When asked if he was setting a new target for himself at this year’s event, the Davis Cup player said: “I have the mindset to come and win it, and I guess it’s the same with other players too. But we will see how it goes.”

On why he has so much confidence in his abilities as against the last edition where he set a semi-final target, Sylvester, whose elder brother was also a former Nigerian number one player, stated emphatically that a lot has changed about his game.

“So many things have changed about me since the last time. My game has improved a lot and I am getting a lot of experiences every day.

“Yes I can win the tournament, everything is possible.

“I am saying this with a lot of confidence because I have put in a lot of hard work in practice and have participated in several other Futures between then and now,” he added.