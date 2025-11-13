The stage is set for the high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff semi-final between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Panthers of Gabon, taking place at the Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.

After a turbulent start to the week marked by a brief player protest over unpaid bonuses, Nigeria’s camp has since settled, and focus has shifted firmly to the task at hand — securing a place in Sunday’s playoff final and staying on course for a World Cup return.

The Super Eagles, led by captain William Troost-Ekong, are seeking redemption after disappointedly missing on automatic qualification despite being grouped alongside the likes of Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Head coach Eric Chelle is expected to field a strong side spearheaded by 2023 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, who will look to continue his prolific form against a resilient Gabonese team captained by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Thursday’s clash marks the 10th meeting between both nations at senior level, with Nigeria holding a superior record of five wins, three draws, and one defeat.

However, with Gabon unbeaten in their last seven matches, this contest promises intensity, pride, and the kind of drama that defines African football.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. local time (same as Nigeria).

Stay tuned as PREMIUM TIMES brings you minute-by-minute updates and key moments from Rabat as the Super Eagles aim to reignite their World Cup qualification hopes.

Both the Super Eagles and Gabon’s Panthers are already out for the match. The Nigerian national anthem was rendered first, and then the Gabon national anthem

It’s raining in Rabat. Hopefully, the Super Eagles will also rain goals as they seek to reignite their World Cup qualification hopes

Eric Chelle made two changes from the starting line-up vs Benin Republic, with Bright Osayi-Samuel replacing the suspended Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman pushing Moses Simon to the bench

KICK OFF!!! Super Eagles get the game underway in Rabat

Samuel Chukwueze wins an early free kick for Nigeria

Free kick against Nigeria as Iwobi is adjudged to have committed a foul

Early chance for Nigeria, but Akor Adams tries to score instead of passing to Osimhen

The Panthers of Gabon are gradually finding a way through the Nigerian defence

Wilfred Ndidi gets a yellow card just six minutes into the game

This is the 10th meeting between Nigeria and Gabon, the Super Eagles have won five of the previous meetings, but what matters most is who wins today’s match in Rabat

Bright Osayi-Samuel wins a free kick for Nigeria in what has been a physical game with tackles flying inside the first 10 minutes

10 Minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Gabon

Aubameyang has been silent in this game so far but the former Arsenal striker can still produce a moment of magic

A clever chip by Aubameyang into the Nigeria box, but Nwabali rushes out for a quick save

The Super Eagles build from the back again as they continue their search for an opening goal in this crucial fixture

Akor Adams with a cross aimed for Osimhen, the Gabonese keeper crashes into the Galatasaray striker to deny him a clear sight at goal, both players receive medical attention, but nothing serious

Chance for Nigeria, Iwobi with a cross, Osimhen gets a header, but the Gabon keeper pushes away for a corner kick.

21 minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Gabon

Another chance for Nigeria… Lookman delivers a pass to Osimhen but the Galatsaray striker shoots off target

Gabon goalkeeper Mbaba has been busier in this game with the Super Eagles pushing for the opening goal

Fast counterattack by the Super Eagles, but Bright Osayi-Samuel’s final ball was easily stopped by Gabon goalkeeper Mbaba

This is the first game between Nigeria and Gabon in almost 20 years

CLOSE! Osimhen comes very close to heading Nigeria in front, Gabon goalkeeper Mbaba makes another crucial save

We are now on the half-hour mark, and it is still Nigeria 0-0 Gabon

Gabon win a corner kick

Free kick for Nigeria after a rough tackle on Osimhen

Crucial block by Zaidu Sanusi as Gabon embark on a swift counterattack after Ademola Lookman lost possession at the other end

The game has temporarily been halted, Gabon goalkeeper Mbaba is receiving medical attention

Game back on as we approach the end of the first 45 minutes

YELLOW CARD for Aubameyang

Shot on target for Gabon, but Nwabali makes another easy save

Six minutes added time for the first half

Still Nigeria 0-0 Gabon, eventhough the best chances have been for the Super Eagles

The rain is falling more heavily in Rabat now, but the expected goals are not raining from the Super Eagles

Fantastic clearance by Benjamin Fedricks to deny Aubameyang a shot at goal

HALF TIME: Nigeria 0-0 Gabon

Both teams are back on the pitch as we are set for the second half

Gabon get us underway for the second half

Free kick for Gabon close to the Super Eagles’ penalty box

Appeal for a penalty by Gabon, and the referee is going to check VAR. Bright Osayi-Samuel is seen pulling the jersey of a player

An anxious moment for Nigeria as the referee is taking his time to review the situation

NO PENALTY… Lucky escape for Super Eagles

Corner kick instead for Gabon

Double change for Nigeria Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze off for Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke

70 Minutes gone: A tense affair in Rabat with no goals so far

The Super Eagles are fighting to avoid missing back-to-back editions of the World Cup since their debut appearance at USA 1994

Stanley Nwabali is receiving medical attention as the game is momentarily halted

Nwabali is not sure of continuing the game

GOAL…. Super Eagles take the lead

Adams Akor with the crucial goal for the Super Eagles

Nigeria 1-0 Gabon

SUBSTITUTION: Goal scorer Adams Akor has been taken off for Frank Onyeka

GOAL!!! Gabon equalise

Mario Lemina scored the crucial goal for the Panthers

Nigeria 1-1 Gabon

12 minutes added time

The only time Nigeria lost to Gabon, it cost the Super Eagles a place at the Italia ’90 World Cup; hopefully, history will not repeat itself tonight

Ejuke tries to get the ball into the Gabon box but the Panthers clear for a corner kick

A great chance for Osimhen to win it for Nigeria, but the striker inexplicably made a complete mess of the opportunity

Full Time Nigeria 1-1 Gabon … The game goes into extra time. Stay tuned

First Half Extra Time: Super Eagles get the game underway

Goal.. Chidera Ejuke gets Nigeria back in front

Nigeria 2-1 Gabon

Ejuke also plays for Sevilla like Adams Akor who scored the first goal

Can Nigeria manage their lead this time???

Double substitution for Gabon as they seek a way back into the game

Goal !! Osimhen finally gets his goal

Nigeria 3-1 Gabon

Yellow card for Victor Osimhen for his wild celebration after that crucial goal

End of First half Extra Time

Second Half Extra Time Underway

Another double change for Nigeria as Alex Iwobi and Bright Osayi-Samuel go out for William Troost-Ekong and Chidozie Awaziem

GOAL!!! Osimhen makes it 4-1 … Fantastic

Osimhen has scored eight goals for Nigeria in the qualification series for the World Cup

SUBSTITUTION… Osimhen makes way for Tolu Arokodare as we approach the final minutes of the game

Nididi with a decent effort for a possible fifth goal but the Gabon keeper makes another brave save

Yellow card for Frank Onyeka

Full Time

Nigeria 4- 1 Gabon

The Super Eagles are through to Sunday playoff final where they will face Cameroon or DR Congo