The stage is set for the high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff semi-final between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Panthers of Gabon, taking place at the Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.
After a turbulent start to the week marked by a brief player protest over unpaid bonuses, Nigeria’s camp has since settled, and focus has shifted firmly to the task at hand — securing a place in Sunday’s playoff final and staying on course for a World Cup return.
The Super Eagles, led by captain William Troost-Ekong, are seeking redemption after disappointedly missing on automatic qualification despite being grouped alongside the likes of Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Benin Republic and Rwanda.
Head coach Eric Chelle is expected to field a strong side spearheaded by 2023 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, who will look to continue his prolific form against a resilient Gabonese team captained by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Thursday’s clash marks the 10th meeting between both nations at senior level, with Nigeria holding a superior record of five wins, three draws, and one defeat.
However, with Gabon unbeaten in their last seven matches, this contest promises intensity, pride, and the kind of drama that defines African football.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. local time (same as Nigeria).
Stay tuned as PREMIUM TIMES brings you minute-by-minute updates and key moments from Rabat as the Super Eagles aim to reignite their World Cup qualification hopes.
Both the Super Eagles and Gabon’s Panthers are already out for the match. The Nigerian national anthem was rendered first, and then the Gabon national anthem
It’s raining in Rabat. Hopefully, the Super Eagles will also rain goals as they seek to reignite their World Cup qualification hopes
Eric Chelle made two changes from the starting line-up vs Benin Republic, with Bright Osayi-Samuel replacing the suspended Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman pushing Moses Simon to the bench
KICK OFF!!! Super Eagles get the game underway in Rabat
Samuel Chukwueze wins an early free kick for Nigeria
Free kick against Nigeria as Iwobi is adjudged to have committed a foul
Early chance for Nigeria, but Akor Adams tries to score instead of passing to Osimhen
The Panthers of Gabon are gradually finding a way through the Nigerian defence
Wilfred Ndidi gets a yellow card just six minutes into the game
This is the 10th meeting between Nigeria and Gabon, the Super Eagles have won five of the previous meetings, but what matters most is who wins today’s match in Rabat
Bright Osayi-Samuel wins a free kick for Nigeria in what has been a physical game with tackles flying inside the first 10 minutes
10 Minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Gabon
Aubameyang has been silent in this game so far but the former Arsenal striker can still produce a moment of magic
A clever chip by Aubameyang into the Nigeria box, but Nwabali rushes out for a quick save
The Super Eagles build from the back again as they continue their search for an opening goal in this crucial fixture
Akor Adams with a cross aimed for Osimhen, the Gabonese keeper crashes into the Galatasaray striker to deny him a clear sight at goal, both players receive medical attention, but nothing serious
Chance for Nigeria, Iwobi with a cross, Osimhen gets a header, but the Gabon keeper pushes away for a corner kick.
21 minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Gabon
Another chance for Nigeria… Lookman delivers a pass to Osimhen but the Galatsaray striker shoots off target
Gabon goalkeeper Mbaba has been busier in this game with the Super Eagles pushing for the opening goal
Fast counterattack by the Super Eagles, but Bright Osayi-Samuel’s final ball was easily stopped by Gabon goalkeeper Mbaba
This is the first game between Nigeria and Gabon in almost 20 years
CLOSE! Osimhen comes very close to heading Nigeria in front, Gabon goalkeeper Mbaba makes another crucial save
We are now on the half-hour mark, and it is still Nigeria 0-0 Gabon
Gabon win a corner kick
Free kick for Nigeria after a rough tackle on Osimhen
Crucial block by Zaidu Sanusi as Gabon embark on a swift counterattack after Ademola Lookman lost possession at the other end
The game has temporarily been halted, Gabon goalkeeper Mbaba is receiving medical attention
Game back on as we approach the end of the first 45 minutes
YELLOW CARD for Aubameyang
Shot on target for Gabon, but Nwabali makes another easy save
Six minutes added time for the first half
Still Nigeria 0-0 Gabon, eventhough the best chances have been for the Super Eagles
The rain is falling more heavily in Rabat now, but the expected goals are not raining from the Super Eagles
Fantastic clearance by Benjamin Fedricks to deny Aubameyang a shot at goal
HALF TIME: Nigeria 0-0 Gabon
Both teams are back on the pitch as we are set for the second half
Gabon get us underway for the second half
Free kick for Gabon close to the Super Eagles’ penalty box
Appeal for a penalty by Gabon, and the referee is going to check VAR. Bright Osayi-Samuel is seen pulling the jersey of a player
An anxious moment for Nigeria as the referee is taking his time to review the situation
NO PENALTY… Lucky escape for Super Eagles
Corner kick instead for Gabon
Double change for Nigeria Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze off for Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke
70 Minutes gone: A tense affair in Rabat with no goals so far
The Super Eagles are fighting to avoid missing back-to-back editions of the World Cup since their debut appearance at USA 1994
Stanley Nwabali is receiving medical attention as the game is momentarily halted
Nwabali is not sure of continuing the game
GOAL…. Super Eagles take the lead
Adams Akor with the crucial goal for the Super Eagles
Nigeria 1-0 Gabon
SUBSTITUTION: Goal scorer Adams Akor has been taken off for Frank Onyeka
GOAL!!! Gabon equalise
Mario Lemina scored the crucial goal for the Panthers
Nigeria 1-1 Gabon
12 minutes added time
The only time Nigeria lost to Gabon, it cost the Super Eagles a place at the Italia ’90 World Cup; hopefully, history will not repeat itself tonight
Ejuke tries to get the ball into the Gabon box but the Panthers clear for a corner kick
A great chance for Osimhen to win it for Nigeria, but the striker inexplicably made a complete mess of the opportunity
Full Time Nigeria 1-1 Gabon … The game goes into extra time. Stay tuned
First Half Extra Time: Super Eagles get the game underway
Goal.. Chidera Ejuke gets Nigeria back in front
Nigeria 2-1 Gabon
Ejuke also plays for Sevilla like Adams Akor who scored the first goal
Can Nigeria manage their lead this time???
Double substitution for Gabon as they seek a way back into the game
Goal !! Osimhen finally gets his goal
Nigeria 3-1 Gabon
Yellow card for Victor Osimhen for his wild celebration after that crucial goal
End of First half Extra Time
Second Half Extra Time Underway
Another double change for Nigeria as Alex Iwobi and Bright Osayi-Samuel go out for William Troost-Ekong and Chidozie Awaziem
GOAL!!! Osimhen makes it 4-1 … Fantastic
Osimhen has scored eight goals for Nigeria in the qualification series for the World Cup
SUBSTITUTION… Osimhen makes way for Tolu Arokodare as we approach the final minutes of the game
Nididi with a decent effort for a possible fifth goal but the Gabon keeper makes another brave save
Yellow card for Frank Onyeka
Full Time
Nigeria 4- 1 Gabon
The Super Eagles are through to Sunday playoff final where they will face Cameroon or DR Congo
