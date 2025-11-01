Brighton & Hove Albion’s Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has missed out on the Women’s Super League Save of the Month award for October 2025, despite yet another standout month between the posts.

The WSL confirmed that Arsenal’s Daphne van Domselaar claimed the accolade, rewarded for a stunning reflex stop against Brighton.

In that moment, the Seagulls whipped in a cross from the right toward Carla Camacho, whose driven effort looked destined for the far corner, until Van Domselaar sprang low to her right, stretching to tip the ball inches past the post. It was a save that swung momentum and left spectators stunned.

Other contenders in a competitive shortlist included: Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Everton’s Emily Ramsey and Leicester City’s Janina Leitzig

Nnadozie’s nomination: A statement of arrival

Nnadozie earned her nomination courtesy of a brilliant stop against Tottenham Hotspur, another chapter in what has been an impressive introduction to English football. Since arriving from Paris FC in the summer, the 2024 WAFCON winner has immediately imposed her authority in the league’s goalkeeper hierarchy.

Across six league appearances, she has kept two clean sheets, conceded just five goals, and registered 24 saves in total. Notably, 14 of those saves have come inside the box, a tally surpassed only by Leicester’s Leitzig (29), highlighting her elite reflexes and positional discipline.

A star rising on two fronts

On the international scene, the 24-year-old recently kept a clean sheet in Nigeria’s crucial WAFCON qualifier against Benin, further solidifying her status as one of Africa’s most reliable last lines of defence.

Her season-long form has earned her another coveted nomination for the 2025 African Goalkeeper of the Year, recognition of her pivotal role in guiding the Super Falcons to their historic tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

Beyond awards: Consistency is the currency

While she narrowly missed October’s WSL honour, Nnadozie’s performances have triggered admiration across the league. She has brought calm, presence, and world-class reaction ability to Brighton’s back line, a transfer already paying dividends.

In a league stacked with elite shot-stoppers, the Nigerian continues to stand tall. Awards may slip away, but momentum and legacy are built one save at a time.

And on that front, Chiamaka Nnadozie is only just getting started.