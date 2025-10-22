The management of Kano Pillars Football Club has announced Coach Muhammad Babaganaru’s appointment as the club’s acting Technical Adviser.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Technical Adviser, Evans Ogenyi, and Chief Coach, Ahmed Garba, have been suspended following the team’s poor performance in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the club’s Media and Communications Directorate in Kano said Babaganaru’s appointment takes immediate effect.

The management expressed confidence in the new coach’s ability to steer the team to greater heights in the ongoing season.

“We wish Coach Babaganaru success in his new role as he leads the team in the upcoming fixtures,” the statement read in part,” the statement said.

Babaganaru, who previously managed Kano Pillars, is credited with leading the club to two Premier Football League (NPFL) titles.

According to sources within the club, his return is expected to stabilise the team’s technical setup and boost morale among players and fans.

The appointment also comes as Kano Pillars intensify preparations for their 10 league matches in Katsina, following their suspension by the NPFL over crowd trouble during their game against Shooting Stars.

(NAN)