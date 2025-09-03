When Kenya joined forces with Uganda and Tanzania to co-host the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN), it was not just about welcoming continental football.

For Kenyans, it marked the end of a decades-long exile. Not since the 1987 All Africa Games; when the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani was first unveiled, had elite African football graced Kenyan soil.

The long thirst was finally quenched. And in its wake, CHAN 2024 left behind a legacy that went far beyond 90 minutes of action. It gave Kenyans modern stadiums, a revitalised fan culture, emerging heroes on the pitch, and most importantly, a renewed confidence in the nation’s footballing future.

Infrastructure gains: Stadiums, training grounds, and beyond

One of the clearest victories of CHAN 2024 was the transformation of Kenya’s football infrastructure.

The Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium were renovated to CAF hosting standards, ending the Harambee Stars’ painful years of playing “home” qualifiers in Tanzania, Malawi, and South Africa.

Training facilities also received major upgrades: the Utalii Complex, Kasarani Annex (Upper and Lower), Police Sacco Stadium, and Ulinzi Sports Complex were all refurbished. Police Sacco; home to Kenya Police FC, and Ulinzi, home to four-time FKF Premier League champions Ulinzi Stars, now boast improved pitches and facilities fit for both league action and national preparations.

The upgrades extended beyond the stadiums themselves. Roads, lighting, and access points around these venues were modernised, ensuring CHAN success while laying a strong foundation for the 2024/25 FKF Premier League season.

A football nation reignited

The truest image of CHAN 2024 in Kenya was not just the goals scored or the saves made, it was the sight of packed, roaring stadiums draped in red, black, green, and white.

Every Harambee Stars game was played in front of capacity crowds. Yet even neutral fixtures attracted impressive turnouts, proving that Kenyans were not attending out of duty but out of pure love for the game.

Fan zones across Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret buzzed with activity, turning the tournament into a national carnival. On social media, CHAN trended almost daily, drawing in celebrities, influencers, and media personalities. For many Kenyans, this was their first taste of hosting a major international football event.

New heroes on the pitch

While Morocco, Madagascar, and Sudan grabbed headlines with deep runs, Kenya’s CHAN campaign delivered its own heroes.

Michael Kibwage anchored the defence with calm leadership, enhancing his credentials as a future Harambee Stars captain.

Manzur Suleiman, repurposed in midfield, impressed with his vision and tireless energy.

Austin Odhiambo thrilled crowds with flair and creativity, becoming Kenya’s most dangerous attacking outlet.

Head coach Benni McCarthy captured the essence of what CHAN meant for his players:

“CHAN has been a massive benefit for us. It gave our players the chance to compete at a very high level, to experience pressure and intensity that you don’t always get in the league. The confidence and exposure they’ve gained will go a long way.”

Several of these standout performers have already been called up to the preliminary squad for Kenya’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Seychelles — evidence that CHAN has become a springboard for the Harambee Stars’ future.

Kenya’s CHAN journey: Spirited but heartbreaking

The Harambee Stars’ run gripped the nation. Drawn in a tough group, they topped Group A with 10 points from three wins and a draw, sending optimism soaring.

But the quarter-finals brought heartbreak. Against Madagascar, Kenya led 1–0 before conceding a late equaliser and eventually bowing out on penalties.

Despite the painful exit, the team’s fighting spirit and the electric atmosphere they generated at home made this CHAN campaign one of Kenya’s most cherished footballing chapters.

The ripple effect: Football beyond the pitch

The tournament’s benefits stretched far outside the stadiums.

Hotels, restaurants, transport providers, and local businesses thrived as fans and tourists poured into host cities. Temporary and permanent jobs were created, tourism received a boost, and Kenya’s international visibility soared.

For the government and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), the lesson was clear: investing in football yields returns not just in goals, but in economic growth and national unity.

What comes next? Sustaining the Momentum

Kenya’s successful hosting of CHAN has reignited debate about the future of local football. With world-class facilities, passionate fans, and proven hosting capacity, Kenya now looks poised to bid for more CAF competitions, and perhaps even joint World Cup qualifiers in the near future.

The challenge lies in sustaining this momentum:

Investing in youth academies.

Strengthening the FKF Premier League.

Preserving and maintaining the infrastructure legacy left behind.

The Final Word

CHAN 2024 was far more than a tournament. For Kenya, it was:

A sporting milestone, ending decades without hosting continental football. A developmental catalyst, modernising stadiums and training grounds. A social celebration, uniting fans nationwide. A footballing springboard, launching local stars onto bigger stages.

As the dust settles, one truth is undeniable: CHAN 2024 gave Kenya more than pride. It gave the country belief, identity, and a renewed vision of its footballing future.