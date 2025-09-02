Remo Stars Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, arrived at the Blue Springs hotel, venue of the 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Awards which holds today (Tuesday)

Ahead of the awards which will officially crown Nasarawa United forward Yusuf Anas as the highest goal scorer of the concluded 2024/25 season, the organisers have perfected plans for the ceremony.

NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye explained that the awards were conceptualised to reward exceptional performances and promote excellence.

“We are working to expand award categories to capture other positions including the best supporting fan clubs”, Mr Elegbeleye stated.

“We also have plans to make the award more elaborate by way of adding entertainment value to the event beyond presentation of rewards”, he added.

Anas topped the scorers chart with 17 goals for Nasarawa United while Ogunmodede led Remo Stars to their first-ever NPFL title.

The award comes with a monetary reward of N2m each and some former league stars and leading football administrators are expected at the event which is scheduled to start at 10am.