When Tosin Demehin lifted the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy with the Super Falcons in Morocco, it was more than just the joy of winning a gold medal.

For the young defender, it was also a moment to think about her late mother, who once did not believe football was the right path for her.

Today, Demehin is not only a continental champion but also one of Nigeria’s rising stars.

At just 23, she has already achieved what many players only dream of.

Yet, behind the medals and applause lies a story of doubt, struggle, and determination.

Early days

Demehin started playing football like many Nigerian kids — on the streets, with friends, chasing the ball for fun.

But even then, she carried a seriousness about the game that set her apart.

Her father encouraged her passion, but her late mother was not convinced. “My dad supported me, but my mum didn’t,” Demehin said in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES. “She thought if a girl played football, it wasn’t as good as when a boy played. She didn’t think it was for me.”

It was a difficult hurdle for a young girl with big dreams. Still, Demehin kept playing, determined to prove that football could take her far.

Rising through the ranks

Having started at Sunshine Queens, her breakthrough came at Rivers Angels, one of Nigeria’s biggest women’s clubs, where her strong defending and calm presence on the ball quickly stood out.

Her performances earned her a call-up to the Falconets, Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team.

In 2022, she shone brightly at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, where Nigeria reached the quarterfinals.

She was praised for her maturity beyond her age, reading the game with the confidence of a veteran. That tournament cemented her as one of the brightest young defenders in African football.

From there, her career took her abroad, signing for Stade de Reims in France before moving to Turkish giants Galatasaray, where she continues to grow as a professional.

A dream come true

Morocco 2024 was Demehin’s first WAFCON, and she could not have asked for a better start.

Nigeria fought hard to win their 10th continental title, keeping their record as Africa’s most successful women’s football team.

For Demehin, the feeling was unforgettable. “It’s such a great feeling,” she told PREMIUM TIMES. “Your first tournament, your first appearance, and you come out as a gold medalist. I’m thankful to God, to the teamwork, and the unity in the team. That’s what carried us.”

Her standout performance also brought her both street credibility and national recognition.

Aside from being honoured by the Nigerian government as an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), a title given only to top achievers in the country, she was also honoured by the Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa before being conferred the traditional title of Yeye Akeweje Ilaje by His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Bariga High Chief Kayode Aiyetiwa.

Looking Ahead

At the club level, Demehin is heading back to Istanbul to continue her journey with Galatasaray. “There’s still a lot to achieve,” she said. “I just want to keep improving.”

She also shares respect with fellow Nigerian star Victor Osimhen who also plays for Galatasaray, though their busy schedules mean they hardly meet. “We’ve only seen each other twice,” she admitted with a smile. “But the love is massive. Anywhere in Nigeria, there’s always love.”

Turning doubt into pride

Many are proud of Demehin’s story because she has proven that dreams are possible, even when people doubt you.

Her mother’s fear came from love and worry, not lack of care.

But by pushing through and believing in herself, Demehin has shown what can happen when passion meets hard work.

“She didn’t think football was for me,” Demehin said. “But now, I know she’s proud of what I’ve become,” Demehin concluded.