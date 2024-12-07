Coach Gbenga Ogunbote, one of the most respected tacticians in the Nigerian football league, has built a legacy of excellence across various clubs.

From Rangers International and the now-defunct Giwa FC to Sunshine Stars, Remo Stars, and currently Shooting Stars, the veteran tactician consistently leaves a lasting impression of his managerial brilliance wherever he goes.

Last season, he almost managed Shooting Stars to a continental ticket—something they last achieved 26 years ago. The gaffer continues that revival as his team battles his former side, Sunshine Stars, in Ijebu Ode on Sunday.

Coach Ogunbote spoke with PREMIUM TIMES via phone ahead of the weekend clash.

“Apart from the fact that it’s a Derby, it’s just like any other game,” Ogunbote revealed. “Unfortunately, our first derby wasn’t pleasant, but we want to give it our all to ensure a positive result this time around.”

Addressing concerns over second-half performances

Shooting Stars have conceded two goals in each of their last two derbies, with the goals coming in the second half. Ogunbote acknowledged this trend and assured that the team is working to address the issue.

“We’ve acknowledged this fact and are seriously working on it,” Ogunbote said. “Luckily, we’ve been able to keep clean sheets at home, so we’re working to replicate that form away from home.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Worrisome Shooting Stars’ away form

Shooting Stars have been unbeaten at home, with six wins and two draws, but their away form has been abysmal. The Oluyole Warriors have only recorded one point in seven away matches this season.

Ogunbote distilled his concerns about this disparity and vowed to work towards improving the team’s away performances.

“For a team to be a champion side, you must not always rely on the points you accrue at home, but you must also win on the road,” he said. “I’m worried; the team is worried; everyone is equally worried; hence, we will do our very best to start getting points on the road,” Ogunbote added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

