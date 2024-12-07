The much-anticipated Lagos Liga football league kicked off on Friday, 6th December, at the Campos Mini-Stadium, but not without a few hiccups. Despite the excitement surrounding the league’s debut, the opening match between D’banj’s Koko FC and Jarus FC experienced a 40-minute delay.

UNILAG student outshines all

Oladepo Samuel, a 200-level mathematics student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), stole the show in the last game played on Friday as Superstars FC defeated Abuja-based Alchemy FC 3-2.

Samuel, a striker for Superstars FC, scored a crucial brace for his club, helping them stage a comeback against Alchemy FC. He put Superstars FC in front in the seventh minute with a fierce strike that beat goalkeeper Idris Umar.

However, Muhammad Jamilu restored parity for the Abuja-based club in the 19th minute. The goal-scoring continued in the second half, with Isah Ishaku scoring for Alchemy FC before Samuel equalised some minutes later.

Samuel then set up his teammate, Skara Alasiri, to complete the comeback win for the Lagos team. His team also won the penalty shootout to earn four points and go top of Group C.

Samuel, who also plays for the Lagos football team, preparing for the 2025 National Sports Festival, said he is taking part in Lagos Liga to sharpen his mind ahead of the January festival.

Koko FC claim first victory

In the first match, Koko FC defeated Jarus FC 1-0, with Ugochukwu Daniel scoring the historic winning goal from a free kick. The match, played at the Campos Mini Stadium, saw Jarus FC dominate the early proceedings, but Koko FC’s defense held strong.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The only goal of the game came in the 16th minute when Daniel’s free-kick found the back of the net. Despite Jarus FC’s efforts to equalise, Koko FC’s defense remained solid, securing the win.

The match also featured a penalty shootout, which Koko FC won 4-3, earning them an additional point. With this victory, Koko FC sits atop Group A with four points, while Jarus FC remains at the bottom with zero point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

