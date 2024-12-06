Ademola Lookman’s late goal secured a 2-1 victory for Atalanta against AC Milan, sending them to the top of Serie A. Despite facing tough defending from Emerson Royal and Yunus Musah, Lookman scored his eighth league goal of the season, heading in a corner in the 87th minute.

It was not Lookman’s best performance as Emerson Royal strongly marshaled him, though referee Federico La Penna allowed a lot to go, but Lookman was alive to a late corner, sneaking around the back to head past Mike Maignan, in goal for AC Milan.

It was a ninth consecutive league victory for the Bergamo-based side as they try to get better after their UEFA Europa League victory last season.

Without their suspended manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta started without Serie A’s leading goal scorer Mateo Retegui.

Lookman and former Milan player Charles De Ketelaere were the front two, while Milan started without their Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

A fast start from both sides saw Christian Pulisic almost score after 20 seconds but for a great save by Marco Carnesecchi. De Ketelaere out-jumped Theo Hernandez in the 12th minute to give Atalanta the lead. Lookman was the catalyst for the free kick from which his side took the lead after he was fouled by Yunus Musah.

It was almost a hatchet job on the Nigerian, as he was always double-teamed by Royal and Musah. But the saying that you can’t keep a good man down played out as Lookman won the corner from which he nodded the winner with three minutes left on the clock.

Atalanta lead the Serie A table with 34 points after 15 matchdays, followed by Napoli with 32 points and a game in hand. In third place is Inter Milan with 31 points, after the defending champions defeated Parma 3-1, also on Friday evening.

Lookman’s impressive performances for both club and country make him a strong contender for the 2024 African Player of the Year award. For now, he and his teammates get to relish being top of Serie A, at least for another 24 hours.

