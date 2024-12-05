Nigerian international Alex Iwobi continued his impressive form in the English Premier League, scoring twice as Fulham secured a convincing 3-1 win over Brighton on Thursday at Craven Cottage.
Iwobi, who has been an integral part of Fulham’s squad this season, made his presence count once again, netting two crucial goals to ensure all three points against Brighton.
The 28-year-old midfielder opened the scoring in the fourth minute, capitalising on a mistake by the Brighton goalkeeper.
Although Brighton equalised through Carlos Baleba in the 56th minute, Fulham regained the lead with two second-half goals.
|
Matt O’Riley’s own goal put Fulham back in front in the 76th minute, before Iwobi sealed the victory with his second goal in the 87th minute.
Iwobi’s impressive performance brings his tally to five goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.
He will be high on confidence going into the next match against his former club, Arsenal, on Sunday.
Notably, Iwobi has already matched his goal tally from last season, where he scored five goals and provided two assists in 30 games for Fulham.
Spurs stumble
In another Premier League match, AFC Bournemouth secured a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Dean Huijsen scoring the decisive goal for the Cherries.
Huijsen is Bournemouth’s youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League at 19 years and 235 days old.
