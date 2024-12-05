Manchester City ended their seven-game winless streak with a convincing 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium Wednesday night.

The win marked a welcome return to form for Pep Guardiola’s side, who moved up to fourth place in the league.

City took the lead early on, with Bernardo Silva scoring a simple tap-in after Kevin De Bruyne’s header across goal.

Despite not being at their best, City struck again through De Bruyne’s accurate strike from inside the 18-yard box, giving them a two-goal cushion after 30 minutes.

The hosts sealed the win with a fabulous curling effort from Jeremy Doku in the 57th minute, effectively killing the game as a contest.

The Nigerian duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina were in action for Forest, who remain sixth in the league.

The Super Eagles stars and their teammates will need to dust themselves fast enough before facing Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Gunners shine

In another exciting matchup, Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Two second-half goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba sealed the win for the Gunners, who continued their impressive form.

Manchester United showed signs of improvement under their new manager, Amorim, but ultimately fell short. The loss marked a disappointing result for the Red Devils, who will look to bounce back against Forest.

In a thrilling encounter, Liverpool fought back twice but ultimately settled for a point in a 3-3 draw against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Mohamed Salah’s double and Curtis Jones’ goal were cancelled out by Alexander Isak’s opener, Anthony Gordon’s strike, and Fabian Schar’s late equaliser.

Despite the setback, Liverpool maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table. They will face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, while Newcastle travel to Brentford.

Chelsea continued their excellent run of form with a resounding 6-1 win over Southampton. Goals from Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, and Jadon Sancho sealed the win for the Blues, who moved to within seven points of leaders Liverpool.

The result marked Southampton’s 11th defeat in 14 Premier League outings, leaving them rock-bottom in the table. They will face Aston Villa on Saturday, while Chelsea travel to Tottenham on Sunday.

