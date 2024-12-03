The highly anticipated Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 15 fixture between Enyimba International and Rangers International ended in a goalless draw on Tuesday at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

The Oriental Derby, as the encounter is fondly referred to, lived up to its billing, with both teams displaying resilience and determination.

The match was watched by former Nigeria Super Eagles manager Finidi George, who had previously managed Enyimba International and led them to a league title in the penultimate season.

The game was a cagey affair, with Rangers’ goalkeeper Lucky Abdullahi making two crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

Enyimba International also made several substitutions in a bid to break the deadlock, but to no avail.

The draw means Enyimba International remains sixth on the NPFL table with 21 points after 13 matches, while Rangers International occupies fourth place with 24 points after 15 matches.

In the buildup to the match, Enyimba International’s Technical Adviser, Coach Yemi Olarenwaju, had expressed his team’s determination to pick up three points against their Oriental neighbors.

However, the team was unable to achieve this objective, settling for a share of the spoils instead.

Tuesday’s result is a repeat of the last encounter between the two teams at the Enyimba International Stadium, which also ended in a goalless draw.

