Super Eagles’ interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, has called up 30 players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to prepare for the upcoming 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Ghana.

The players represent 16 different clubs, with Remo Stars contributing the largest contingent, with five players selected.

The eighth edition of CHAN is scheduled for February 2025 in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. The competition is reserved for footballers with standard contracts who play in their country’s domestic leagues.

Among the invited players are Kano Pillars’ midfield maestro Rabiu Ali, who has scored eight goals this season, Remo Stars’ goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, Rivers United defender Steven Mayo, and Abia Warriors’ forward Sunday Megwo. Other notable invitees include Enyimba FC goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena, Remo Stars’ wingback Ismail Sadiq, Enugu Rangers’ midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye, and Nasarawa United forward Anas Yusuf.

Invited players are expected to report to the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, on Wednesday, 4 December. The team will train at the facility ahead of the first leg of the qualification fixture against Ghana’s Black Stars, scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 22 December. The second leg is scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, 28 December.

Ghana has previously denied Nigeria a spot in the CHAN finals, winning the qualifiers in 2009 and 2023. The Super Eagles B will seek to reverse this trend and secure a spot in the 2025 CHAN finals.

Nigeria’s journey in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) history has been mixed. After missing the first two tournaments, the Eagles secured a third-place finish in 2014 under the late Stephen Keshi. However, they faced early elimination in 2016 under Sunday Oliseh.

Their most recent appearances saw them reach the final in 2018, where they suffered a heavy defeat to Morocco. Unfortunately, the Eagles failed to qualify for the 2020 and 2022 editions, falling short against arch-West African rivals Ghana.

Reaction

One of the invited players, Enyimba goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena, expressed his excitement to Premium Times on his call-up.

The Enyimba goalkeeper has had an incredible run in the 2024/25 season, including being named in CAF’s team of the week.

“I am excited and glad for the call-up. It shows hard work pays, and people can see the effort myself and the club have put into play so far this season.

“This is big for me and my family, both at home and Enyimba, and I won’t let them down.”

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has kept five league clean sheets so far this season.

The 30-man list of invitees

Goalkeepers: Henry Ozoemena (Enyimba FC); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United)

Defenders: Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars); Waliu Ojewole (Ikorodu City); Imo Obot (Enyimba FC); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Junior Nduka (Remo Stars); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International); Steven Mayo (Rivers United)

Midfielders: Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Saviour Isaac (Rangers International); Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors); Emmanuel Ogbole (Kwara United); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Kazeem Ogunleye (Rangers International)

Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United); Osy Martins (Lobi Stars); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Samuel Ogunleye (3SC); Abiam Nelson (Kano Pillars); Meyiwa Oritseweyimi (Bendel Insurance); Ngbemena Ikechukwu (Heartland FC); Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors); Umar Al-Amin Ibrahim (El-Kanemi Warriors); Adams Aminu Sani (Kano Pillars)

