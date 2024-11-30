Monday Gift is thriving under Coach Justin Madugu’s leadership in the Super Falcons.

Her positive experiences playing for him in previous WAFCON qualifiers and international friendlies have given her the confidence to strive for a more permanent spot on the national team. With each opportunity, Gift aims to prove her skills and earn more playing time.

The UD Tenerife of Spain striker is among the 20 players invited for Saturday’s friendly game against the Les Blues ladies of France, and she told PREMIUM TIMES what the national team call-up means to her.

“I don’t know, I’m not God,” she said humbly, “but I think if I keep playing harder and he sees it, there’s a tendency to have this kind of opportunity.”

Gift, who has a goal and an assist for the Falcons, was absent from the national team for a while, but having got the call for the France friendly, hopes to intensify her efforts to stay permanently in the coach’s mind.

“For the coach to use me and have confidence in keeping me in his squad, I also have to do my part, give him my best, and improve,” she said.

As Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala are both absent for Saturday’s friendly, Gift, who had four league goals for her Spanish team, is likely to spearhead Nigeria’s attack alongside Ifeoma Onumonu.

Unbeaten run under Madugu

Coach Justin Madugu aims to continue his winning streak as the Super Falcons take on France in a crucial friendly match this Saturday.

Madugu sees this game against a top-tier opponent as vital preparation for the 2025 WAFCON tournament in Morocco. Catch the exciting showdown from 9:10 p.m. on Saturday at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers.

