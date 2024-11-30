The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) enters matchday 15 this weekend, with games scheduled across the country on Saturday and Sunday.

With the league at the 15-game milestone, the season has been rife with excitement and drama, promising another captivating round of fixtures.

The much-anticipated Oriental Derby in Aba has been postponed to Tuesday because of Enyimba’s continental commitments. Nonetheless, other intriguing clashes will take centre stage, including Ikorodu City’s attempt to extend their unbeaten home streak, Remo Stars’ pursuit of points in Minna, and Kano Pillars’ challenging trip to Port Harcourt.

Season highlights so far

Remo Stars reasserted their dominance in the southwestern derby, defeating Shooting Stars 2-0 and breaking a 270-minute goal drought. Sikiru Alimi added to his tally, scoring his fourth derby goal against his former club.

Finidi George earned a crucial point in Ijebu-Ode as Enyimba held Sunshine Stars to a draw, while Ikorodu City extended their unbeaten run to four games with a commanding 2-0 victory over El Kanemi Warriors in Lagos.

There have been 271 goals scored in 138 matches, underscoring the league’s competitiveness.

Key matches this weekend

Oriental Derby in Aba

The rescheduled clash between Enyimba and Rangers International will occur on Tuesday in Aba.

Rangers are riding a seven-match unbeaten streak after a 3-0 triumph over Lobi Stars. However, Enyimba return to domestic action following a 2-0 defeat to Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The last meeting in Aba ended 1-1, setting up Rangers’ impressive run last season. Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will aim to replicate their 2021 victory in Aba.

Ikorodu City’s home masterclass

Ikorodu City have found their stride after a shaky start, turning their home ground into a fortress. The Lagos-based team is on a five-match unbeaten streak, including four wins and a draw, and most recently defeated El Kanemi Warriors 2-0.

On Sunday, they host relegation-threatened Akwa United, who sit in 18th place with 15 points. The Promise Keepers’ struggles present a great opportunity for Ikorodu City to extend their unbeaten streak and ascendance up the NPFL table.

Rivers United vs. Kano Pillars

Rivers United face a tough test at home against an in-form Kano Pillars side that has lost just once in their last five matches. The Sai Masu Gida have been impressive both home and away, earning two wins and two draws in that span.

Rivers United, while formidable, have been less dominant at home this season, recording both a defeat and a draw. Their last home game, a narrow win over Abia Warriors, highlighted the team’s ongoing efforts to recover from a gruelling 10-game run earlier in the season.

Kano Pillars will rely on Ahmed Musa’s leadership and Rabiu Ali’s dead-ball prowess, with the latter having already scored six goals from set-pieces this season.

Mid-table clash in Ibadan

Shooting Stars and Abia Warriors are neck-and-neck in the standings, with 18 points each, sitting 11th and 12th, respectively.

Shooting Stars will seek redemption after their midweek loss to Remo Stars, while Abia Warriors are buoyed by a 2-0 win over Katsina United. Shooting Stars’ last home game was a 4-0 victory over El Kanemi Warriors, but with revamped squads and shifting fortunes, this promises to be a closely contested affair.

With these fixtures, matchday 15 promises to deliver another exciting chapter in the NPFL season.

Remo Stars and Rivers United lead the NPFL table with 26 points, with Rangers in third place with 23 points. Ikorodu City have been the greatest movers on the table, sitting fifth with points.

The relegation battle is tightly contested, with just six points separating ninth-placed Niger Tornadoes (18 points) from bottom-placed Bendel Insurance (12 points).

Matchday 15 Fixtures

Saturday

Lobi Stars vs. Kwara United

Bendel Insurance vs. Plateau United

Sunday

El Kanemi Warriors vs. Bayelsa United

Rivers United vs. Kano Pillars

Ikorodu City vs. Akwa United

Katsina United vs. Sunshine Stars

Heartland vs. Nasarawa United

Niger Tornadoes vs. Remo Stars

Shooting Stars vs. Abia Warriors

Tuesday

Enyimba vs. Enugu Rangers

