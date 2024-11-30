This weekend’s football schedule is packed with crucial matches, including a potential turning point for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. All eyes will be on Anfield as City face Liverpool. A loss for the Citizens could be devastating, further solidifying their recent slump.

Meanwhile, in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), Rivers United hosts a confident Kano Pillars side performing well on the road. Away in Germany, Dortmund will aim to maintain their flawless home record against a Bayern Munich team looking for another away victory.

This weekend is a must-watch for football fans. The outcomes of these pivotal matches could dramatically reshape the title races in several leagues. Don’t miss the action as these clashes unfold in stadiums across the globe, with high stakes and potential for major upsets.

Rivers United vs. Kano Pillars @Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt

On 1 December @4 pm

Rivers United secured a crucial draw against Sunshine Stars last Thursday, keeping them in contention for the top spot in the league. However, they face a tough challenge this Sunday at home against a resurgent Kano Pillars.

Kano Pillars have lost only once in their last five games—both home and away. Their form suggests they won’t be easy opponents. History also favours Pillars, who managed a 1-1 draw in their last visit to Port Harcourt. Rivers United have shown vulnerability at home this season, suffering both a loss and a draw, indicating that their home ground advantage might not be as significant as expected.

Furthermore, Kano Pillars boast key players like Ahmed Musa, who has consistently delivered for the team, and Rabiu Ali, a dead-ball specialist with an impressive record of scoring from set pieces.

Current Form: Rivers United [D-W-D-L-L]; Kano Pillars [D-D-W-W-L]

Will Pillars gain a third away victory of the season in Port Harcourt?

Prediction: Rivers United 1-1 Kano Pillars

Liverpool vs. Manchester City @Anfield, Liverpool

On 1 December @5 pm

This is a pivotal moment, particularly for Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in world football. Despite his accolades, the Spaniard has managed just one win in nine visits to Anfield during his nine seasons in England, a sobering statistic ahead of Sunday’s crucial showdown.

Liverpool, thriving under Arne Slot, has opened up an eight-point lead over Manchester City after 12 matchdays. The chance to stretch that advantage to 11 points will undoubtedly fuel the Reds’ determination against a City side that has yet to secure a league victory in over a month.

A measured Guardiola downplayed the importance of the league table at this stage, saying in his pre-match press conference, “I always think about the title in April. Where we are now, it doesn’t matter what happens on Sunday.”

Liverpool face their own challenges, with key defender Ibrahima Konate sidelined for up to a month after an injury against Real Madrid. On the other hand, Guardiola’s squad is bolstered by the returns of Jeremy Doku, Rúben Dias, and Kevin De Bruyne for the trip to Anfield.

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-W-W]; Man. City [D-L-L-L-L]

Can Guardiola stop the rot at Anfield and cut the gap to five points?

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Man. City

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich @SIGNAL IDUNA Park, Dortmund

On 30 November @6:30 pm

After 11 matchdays, Dortmund trail Bayern by 10 points in the Bundesliga. However, if the table were based solely on home performances, Dortmund would sit at the top, boasting a perfect record of six wins from six, with 18 goals scored and just six conceded.

Bayern, meanwhile, travel to North Rhine-Westphalia unbeaten in the league. With Harry Kane already netting 14 goals, the record champions have yet to be held scoreless this season. On the road, Bayern have won five and drawn one of their six matches, scoring an impressive 23 goals while conceding only six.

Dortmund will be without Emre Can, who is suspended, and Karim Adeyemi, who remains sidelined under Nuri Sahin’s management. For Bayern, Vincent Kompany must manage without Josip Stanisic, Joao Palhinha, Alphonso Davies, and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Current Form: Dortmund [W-W-L-W-W]; Bayern [W-W-W-W-W]

Can Dortmund inflict a first league defeat on Bayern?

Prediction: Dortmund 1-2 Bayern Munich

Roma vs. Atalanta @Stadio Olimpico, Rome

On 2 December @8:45 pm

While Roma endured a challenging evening in London on Thursday in the Europa League, Atalanta cruised to a dominant victory against Young Boys in Switzerland on Wednesday in the Champions League, despite Ademola Lookman being absent from Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad that netted six goals.

Atalanta’s last defeat in any competition came on 29 September, when they were away to Como. Since then, they have been in remarkable form, scoring 35 goals in 12 matches and averaging nearly three goals per game.

Key players Lookman and Mateo Retegui have both been prolific in front of goal. Meanwhile, Roma are winless in five games, and interim manager Claudio Ranieri faces additional challenges with Mario Hermoso and Eldor Shomurodov unavailable. Meanwhile, Gasperini will be without Davide Zappacosta and Gianluca Scamacca.

Current Form: Roma [L-L-D-L-W]; Atalanta [W-W-W-W-W]

Can the Olimpico inspire this Roma team to a surprise win over Atalanta?

Prediction: Roma 1-2 Atalanta

