Nigeria’s Enyimba FC began their CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign on a disappointing note, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Egyptian side Al Masry SC at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Wednesday.

Mahmoud Hamada’s fifth-minute strike set the tone for the hosts, catching Enyimba’s defence off guard.

The Nigerian side struggled to regain composure, with Masry’s dominant display limiting their scoring opportunities.

Enyimba’s woes continued in the 74th minute as Hamada sealed the win with his second goal, condemning the Nigeria flagbearers to a losing start.

The People’s Elephant faced an uphill task against the Egyptian powerhouse, with coach Yemi Olarenwaju’s tactics failing to yield desired results.

Enyimba’s usually potent attack was neutralized by Masry’s solid defence.

The match saw several yellow cards, with Fatai Abdullahi, Innocent Gabriel, and Ismael Saraki cautioned for Enyimba, while Karim El Eraki received a yellow card for Masry.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The defeat leaves Enyimba at the bottom of Group D, with Al Masry SC leading the pack. Zamalek SC and A. Black Bulls are yet to play their opening matches.

Redemption

Enyimba will seek redemption in their next match against defending champions, Zamalek SC.

The Nigerian giants must regroup and strategize to overcome the challenges ahead.

The group stage will be concluded 17-19 January, 2025, with the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

The CAF Confederation Cup is Africa’s second-tier club competition, organised by the Confederation of African Football.

Enyimba, Nigeria’s most successful club, boasts an impressive record, with nine Nigerian Premier League titles and two CAF Champions League victories.

However, they are yet to claim the CAF Confederation Cup, a feat they will be eager to achieve this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

