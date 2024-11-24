The Super Falcons of Nigeria have announced a 20-woman squad for their upcoming international friendly match against France, scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers.

Head Coach Justine Madugu has called up a mix of experienced and young players, including CAF Awards nominee, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Osinachi Ohale and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Gift Monday and Rinsola Babajide.

Plumptre’s return to the team is a significant boost, as she has been missing in action for the Super Falcons since featuring last year in the Round of 16 World Cup clash against England.

A serious injury denied the Saudi Arabia-based player the opportunity to feature at the Olympic Games for Nigeria.

Other notable players invited to the encounter include US-based defender Michelle Alozie, Turkey-based Oluwatosin Demehin, midfielder Adoo Yina, and forwards Mercy Omokwo and Ifeoma Onumonu.

Midfielder Toni Payne, now with Everton Ladies in England, as well as Rofiat Imuran and Shukurat Oladipo, who both starred for the Falconets at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, have also been invited to the match.

Unfortunately, captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who is also a CAF Awards nominee, will miss the match due to injury.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Asisat Oshoala is another notable absentee in the roster for the eagerly-anticipated friendly against the French women’s team.

The friendly match against France is part of the Super Falcons’ preparations for next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

With the team already pitched against Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana in Group B, Coach Madugu will hope to use this match as an opportunity to test his team’s strength and strategy.

The match against France will also serve as a stern test for the Super Falcons, as the Les Bleues are preparing for the League of Nations in the spring and the 2025 UEFA Euro Women Championship in Switzerland.

The invited players will fly directly to France for the match, where they will be joined by the coaching crew and backroom staff.

Super Falcons Squad for France Friendly:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France), Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels), Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

READ ALSO: Super Eagles qualify for 2025 Africa Cup Nations

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico), Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA), Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia), Rofiat Imuran (London City Lioness, England), Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons), Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey)

Midfielders: Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France), Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England), Josephine Mathias (Nasarawa Amazons), Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal), Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens), Adoo Yina (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Blessing Nkor (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain), Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France), Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain), Mercy Omokwo (Bayelsa Queens)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

