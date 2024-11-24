The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 13 came to a close with four highly contested matches across different venues on Sunday.

Five games were decided on Saturday.

The nine fixtures produced three draws, six home wins, and a total of 14 goals.

Shooting Stars extend home unbeaten run

Shooting Stars continued their impressive home form with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bayelsa United at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

The winning goal was scored by Anthony Okachi, who netted his second consecutive league goal of the season.

Okachi had an earlier opportunity to break the deadlock in the 13th minute but missed his positioning to Samuel Ayanrinde’s pass.

However, he made amends two minutes later, giving the home fans something to cheer about.

Bayelsa United pushed hard for an equaliser, with their striker coming close to scoring in the 30th minute.

However, Shooting Stars’ goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal was equal to the task, parrying the ball away to safety.

The second half saw both teams create scoring opportunities, but neither could find the back of the net.

Shooting Stars’ victory extends their home unbeaten run, while Bayelsa United’s defeat sees them return to the relegation zone.

Other games

In other matches, Remo Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Katsina United at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium.

Azeez Falodu and Dawi Boslam scored the goals for Katsina United, who bounced back from their shocking defeat to Ikorodu City two weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Rivers United returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors in Port Harcourt.

Ndifreke Effiong’s 58th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two teams, as Rivers United moved to the top of the table with 25 points.

The northern derby between Plateau United and Nasarawa United ended in a 2-0 win for Plateau United at the New Jos Stadium.

NPFL Table Update

The latest round of matches has seen some significant changes in the NPFL table.

El Kanemi Warriors have moved up to third place, displacing Enyimba United, who have an outstanding game. Rivers United have taken over the top spot with 25 points, while Remo Stars drop to second place with 22 points.

In the relegation zone, Bayelsa United’s defeat has seen them return to the 17th position with 14 points. However, Bendel Insurance have crawled out of the relegation zone following their 3-1 win over Kwara United. Akwa United, Lobi Stars, and Nasarawa United occupy the 18th, 19th, and 20th positions, respectively.

Photo caption: Anthony Okachi scored the winning goal in Ibadan

