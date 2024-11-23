With the international break behind us, European football returns to centre stage. Over the next three months, a relentless schedule will separate the contenders from the pretenders in the top five leagues.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is heating up. The race for the title and the battle against relegation are incredibly tight, where a couple of wins or losses can dramatically reshape the standings. Here are four football matches you won’t want to miss this weekend.

Heartland vs. Enugu Rangers @Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri

23 November @4 pm

The two in-form teams in the NPFL face off in an Oriental derby in Owerri. Rangers are unbeaten in five while Heartland have garnered 10 points from the last 12 and are beginning to click into a coherent unit under Coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

Heartland have a score to settle with Rangers this Saturday. They’ve lost their last four league matches against them, including home and away fixtures. Adding to the pressure, Heartland’s coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, led Rangers to victory against his former club twice last season.

This weekend’s match is a chance for Heartland to prove themselves in the Southeast region. While they already secured a win against Abia Warriors in Umuahia earlier this season, a victory against Rangers would be a significant boost for the Naze Millionaires.

Current Form: Heartland [D-W-W-W-L]; Enugu Rangers [W-D-W-D-D]

Head-to-head

24/03/24 NPF Heartland 1 – 2 Enugu Rangers

05/11/23 NPF Enugu Rangers 2 – 0 Heartland

07/05/22 NPF Enugu Rangers 3 – 1 Heartland

21/01/22 NPF Heartland 0 – 3 Enugu Rangers

18/07/21 NPF Heartland 2 – 1 Enugu Rangers

Can Rangers hold a resurgent Heartland team in Owerri?

Prediction: Heartland 2-2 Enugu Rangers

Man City vs. Tottenham @Etihad Stadium

23 November @5:30 pm

Pep Guardiola has extended his contract with the Citizens, and that should bring a spring into City’s players and general play as they host their bogey team Tottenham. After four consecutive losses, there were fears Guardiola could decide to walk away at the end of the season, but the Spaniard has said he is excited to continue the journey.

Injuries to key players have disrupted City’s rhythm and Guardiola’s plans but some of those players will be available for Ange Postecoglu’s team’s visit. Spurs surprisingly lost to Ipswich Town last time out and need better results to get away from the bottom part of the table.

This match will be about who copes the best with their raft of injuries. Guardiola may have John Stones, Jeremy Doku, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Phil Foden back in his squad, but Mateo Kovacic will be out for three to four weeks after picking up an injury with Croatia.

For Spurs, Rodrigo Bentancur will start a seven-match FA suspension while Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, and Richarlison are out but Cristian Romero, Timo Werner, and Mikey Moore will have to be assessed before Saturday evening.

Current Form: Man City [L-L-L-L-W]; Tottenham [L-L-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

30/10/24 LEC Tottenham 2 – 1 Man City

14/05/24 PRL Tottenham 0 – 2 Man City

26/01/24 FAC Tottenham 0 – 1 Man City

03/12/23 PRL Man City 3 – 3 Tottenham

05/02/23 PRL Tottenham 1 – 0 Man City

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Tottenham

Ipswich vs. Man United @Portman Road Ipswich

24 November @5:30 pm

The Ruben Amorim reign starts at Portman Road on Sunday as they visit a buoyant Ipswich, who nicked their first win against Spurs. Both sides have injury challenges, though Kieran McKenna can call on Kalvin Phillips who returns from suspension. Liam Delap with six goals, is the main protagonist for the home side but United arrive in good form, after two victories.

Current Form: Ipswich [W-D-L-L-L]; Man United [W-W-D-W-L]

Head-to-head

23/09/15 LEC Man United 3 – 0 Ipswich Town

26/04/02 PRL Ipswich Town 0 – 1 Man United

21/09/01 PRL Man United 4 – 0 Ipswich Town

23/12/00 PRL Man United 2 – 0 Ipswich Town

21/08/00 PRL Ipswich Town 1 – 1 Man United

Will Amorim get his first win at Portman Road?

Prediction: Ipswich 1-3 Man United

AC Milan vs. Juventus @San Siro, Milan

23 November @6 pm

The 242nd official meeting between AC Milan and Juventus kicks off a hectic period for both sides as they try to get to grips with teams at the top of Serie A. Juventus are yet to lose in the league this season and have a six-point lead over their Milan opponents.

Juventus have to deal with injuries to some of their regular starters like Dusan Vlahovic, Douglas Luiz, and Nicolas González while Juan Cabal has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury but Teun Koopmeiners is fully revived and rested to take his place in midfield.

At the San Siro, Rossoneri have three wins, one draw, and one loss while Juventus are undefeated. Motta’s team have won thrice on their travel and two draws.

Current Form: AC Milan [D-W-W-L-W]; Juventus [W-D-W-D-D]

Head-to-head

27/04/24 SEA Juventus 0 – 0 AC Milan

22/10/23 SEA AC Milan 0 – 1 Juventus

28/07/23 CLF Juventus 2 – 2 AC Milan

28/05/23 SEA Juventus 0 – 1 AC Milan

08/10/22 SEA AC Milan 2 – 0 Juventus

Can Paulo Fonseca produce another masterclass against Juve?

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Juventus

