The draw for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has been conducted, and Nigeria’s Super Falcons find themselves in a tricky and highly competitive group.
The Super Falcons housed in Group B will face Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana in the group phase of the tournament.
While Nigeria are favourites to lead the group, Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana will be seeking to cause upsets and secure a spot in the knockout stages.
The Super Falcons, nine-time champions, will need to be at their best to navigate not just the group stage but the entire tournament as they seek to reclaim their Continental crown.
|
The draw, conducted at the Technic Centre of the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Sale, outside Rabat, Morocco, has set the stage for an exciting tournament.
The 12 qualified teams were divided into three groups of four teams each, with the top two teams in each group, as well as the best two third-placed teams, advancing to the quarter-finals.
Nigeria’s Super Falcons have a rich history in the competition, having won nine out of the 12 previous tournaments.
Their closest rivals, Equatorial Guinea, have won twice, while South Africa claimed the title in the last edition, hosted by Morocco in July 2022.
READ ALSO: Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali mourns father’s death
The 2024 WAFCON will feature the top four teams from the previous edition, including defending champions South Africa, hosts Morocco, Zambia, and Nigeria.
Here are the group pairings:
Group A:
Morocco (hosts)
Zambia
Senegal
DR Congo
Group B:
Nigeria
Tunisia
Algeria
Botswana
Group C:
South Africa (defending champions)
Ghana
Mali
Tanzania
The 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals will take place from 5 to 26 July, 2025.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999