The lineup for the 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, is now complete.

This highly anticipated tournament will see 27-time champions among its contenders, with 12 previous winners among the qualified teams: Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco, Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan, DR Congo, and South Africa.

Notable absences

Four-time champions Ghana, the Black Stars, will not feature in this edition after finishing last in Group F, which included Angola, Sudan, and Niger.

Former champions and key performances

Egypt: The record seven-time champions dominated Group C with 14 points, remaining unbeaten with four wins and two draws. Their prolific attack scored 12 goals while conceding only two, with four clean sheets. Mohamed Trezeguet led the charge with four goals, followed by Mohamed Salah with two goals. Egypt will be making their 27th AFCON appearance, first competing in 1957.

Nigeria: The three-time champions had an inconsistent qualification campaign but ultimately secured their 21st AFCON berth. The Super Eagles‘ qualification for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco was bumpy.

They struggled against weaker opponents and needed a boost from CAF’s decision to award them three goals and three points against Libya to secure their spot. Despite these inconsistencies, the team, led by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, managed to qualify for their 21st AFCON tournament.

Historically, the Super Eagles boast a rich AFCON legacy. They hold the record for the most combined medals, with five silver and eight bronze. Interestingly, they’ve never lost a third-place match. Since their first appearance in 1963, when they finished sixth, the three-time champions have consistently been a force in African football.

Cameroon: The five-time AFCON champions, dominated Group J, securing their qualification with an impressive 14 points. They remained undefeated, showcasing a strong defence with only two goals conceded and a potent attack that netted eight goals.

Despite the internal conflict between FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o and the sports ministry, which led to the controversial appointment of coach Marc Brys after Rigobert Song’s dismissal, the Indomitable Lions thrived. Vincent Aboubakar, who scored three of the team’s eight goals, continues to be a key player for Cameroon.

Cameroon will be making their 22nd appearance at the AFCON tournament in Morocco. Their journey began in 1974, and they are eager to claim their sixth title since their last victory in Gabon in 2017.

Senegal: The one-time winners breezed through Group L with 16 points, conceding only once. Sadio Mane and Habib Diarra were their top scorers, netting three goals each. Senegal, under caretaker coach Pape Thiaw, will look to claim a second title in their 18th tournament.

Morocco: The host nation for the upcoming AFCON had a flawless qualifying campaign, earning a perfect 18 points. Their impressive performance under coach Walid Regragui continued as they built on their success from the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals.

The Atlas Lions were dominant in Group B, scoring a remarkable 26 goals and conceding only two against Gabon, Lesotho, and the Central African Republic. Brahim Diaz led the scoring with seven goals, including a hat-trick in a 7-0 victory over Lesotho.

With this being their 20th AFCON appearance, Morocco is a strong contender for the title. They will be looking to capitalise on their home advantage and secure their second AFCON triumph.

Cote d’Ivoire: The reigning AFCON champions, will be participating in their 26th tournament. While the magic of their unexpected 2024 victory seems to be fading, the Elephants still managed to qualify for Morocco, despite facing some challenges.

Coach Emerse Fae, who orchestrated their remarkable comeback on home soil in 2024, leading them to victory against Nigeria in the final, will once again guide the team. They will rely on the core group of players from that tournament.

Their qualifying campaign saw them finish second in Group G behind Zambia, with two losses along the way. Despite scoring 12 goals, their defence showed some vulnerability, conceding three. Oumar Diakite emerged as their top scorer with three goals in six matches.

Zambia: They won the AFCON title in 2012 and topped Group G in the qualifiers, edging out Cote d’Ivoire. After a shaky start with a loss to the Elephants and a draw against Chad, the Copper Bullets found their form. They secured their place at the top of the table with a string of three consecutive clean sheets. Kennedy Musonda spearheaded their attack, scoring four goals.

This will be Zambia’s 19th appearance at the AFCON tournament. Their debut was in 1974, a tournament won by their neighbours, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo).

READ ALSO: Super Eagles soar in latest FIFA rankings

Surprise qualifiers and regular visitors

Botswana made headlines by earning their spot with a critical draw against Egypt, marking their return after a 13-year absence. Zimbabwe also returns after a two-year hiatus, finishing second in Group J. Other returnees include Benin, Gabon, Sudan, and Uganda, while regulars like Algeria, Tunisia, Mali, Angola, and DR Congo will also feature.

With all of Africa’s top 10 ranked teams participating, the stage is set for an intense and high-quality competition in Morocco.

