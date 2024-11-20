The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the nominees for the women’s categories at the #CAFAwards24, with Nigeria leading the pack across various categories.

The prestigious awards ceremony, scheduled for 16 December in Marrakech, Morocco, promises to be an exciting event.

Nigeria’s impressive showing is highlighted by the nomination of Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid) and Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC) for the coveted CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

Nnadozie is also nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Year award, alongside Monle Oyono (Edo Queens).

Emem Essien (Edo Queens) and Monle Oyono are also contenders for the Interclub Player of the Year award.

The Young Player of the Year category features two Nigerian representatives: Chiamaka Okuchukwu (Rivers Angels) and Flourish Sabastine (Stade de Reims).

Nigeria’s coaching talents are also recognised, with Bankole Olowookere (Nigeria U-17), Chris Danjuma (Nigeria U-20), and Moses Adukwu (Edo Queens) nominated for the Coach of the Year award.

Nigeria’s national teams have also received recognition, with the senior team, U-17, and U-20 teams all nominated for the National Team of the Year award.

Edo Queens, the reigning Nigeria women’s league champions are also in the running for the Club of the Year award.

Other notable nominees include Sandrine Niyonkuru (Burundi / FC Masar), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi / Olympique Lyonnais), and Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR) for the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

The winners will be determined through votes from a diverse panel, comprising the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, and the Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations.

The CAF Awards 2024 cover the period between January 2024 and October 2024.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetical order by Member Association):

Player of the Year

Sandrine Niyonkuru (Burundi / FC Masar)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi / Olympique Lyonnais)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi / Kansas City)

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria / Atletico Madrid)

Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa / Monterrey)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa / Tigres UANL)

Barbara Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia / Bay FC)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Cathy Biya (Cameroon / Eclair)

Fideline Ngoy (DR Congo / TP Mazembe)

Habiba Sabry (Egypt / FC Masar)

Fatima El Jebraoui (Morocco / Wydad Athletic Club)

Khadija Er-Rmichi Morocco / AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

Monle Oyono (Nigeria / Edo Queens)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thandeka Ngcobo (South Africa / University of the Western Cape)

Catherine Musonda (Zambia / Indeni Roses)

Interclub Player of the Year

Sandrine Niyonkuru (Burundi / FC Masar)

Merveille Nanguji (DR Congo / TP Mazembe)

Lacho Flora Marta (DR Congo / TP Mazembe)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

Khadija Er-Rmichi Morocco / AS FAR)

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

Emem Essien (Nigeria / Edo Queens)

Monle Oyono (Nigeria / Edo Queens)

Amogelang Motau (University of the Western Cape)

Shadia Nankya (Uganda /FC Masar)

Young Player of the Year

Cathy Biya (Cameroon / Eclair)

Naomi Eto (Cameroon / Amazone FAP)

Habiba Sabry (Egypt /FC Masar)

Stella Nyamekye (Ghana / Dreamz Ladies)

Valerie Nekesa (Kenya / Madira Girls)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

Lina Mokhtar Jamai (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Chiamaka Okuchukwu (Nigeria / Rivers Angels)

Flourish Sabastine (Nigeria / Stade de Reims)

Nthabiseng Majiya (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year

Hassan Balla Abdousalami (Cameroon U-20)

Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe)

Ahmed Ramadan (FC Masar)

Mildred Cheche (Kenya U-17)

Mohamed Amine Alioua (AS FAR)

Bankole Olowookere (Nigeria U-17)

Chris Danjuma (Nigeria U-20)

Moses Adukwu (Edo Queens)

Mbayang Thiam (Aigles de la Medina)

Thinasonke Mbuli (University of the Western Cape)

National Team of the Year

Cameroon U-20

Kenya U-17

Malawi

Morocco

Morocco U-20

Nigeria

Nigeria U-17

Nigeria U-20

South Africa

Zambia

Club of the Year

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

FC Masar (Egypt)

CBE (Ethiopia)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Edo Queens (Nigeria)

Aigles de la Medina (Senegal)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

University of the Western Cape (South Africa)

