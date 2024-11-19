The hopes of Nigeria’s representatives at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco, Edo Queens securing a historic spot in the final has been dashed.

Edo Queens were minutes away from qualifying for the final but a late equaliser by TP Mazembe derailed their ambition as they eventually lost 3-1 to the team from DR Congo.

After a barren first half at Casablanca’s Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Tuesday, Emem Essien, one of the standout players in this competition shot Edo Queens into the lead.

Many had thought it was the decisive goal as the minutes wound down in the second half.

However, a late equaliser by Merveille Nanguji gave TP Mazembe a lifeline and dragged the game into extra time where the Congoleese club eventually triumphed with two more goals; winning the tie 3-1.

If they had advanced to the final, Edo Queens would have become the first Nigerian side to achieve this feat, building on the legacy of compatriots Bayelsa Queens, who were stopped at this same stage in 2022.

Now Coach Moses Aduku’s Ladies will need to dust themselves to make the most of their third place match on Friday.

Increased Prize Money

This year’s CAF Women’s Champions League boasts a 52% increase in prize money to USD 2,350,000, reflecting CAF’s commitment to developing women’s football in Africa.

Teams compete not only for glory but also for a substantial financial reward, supporting the growth of women’s football programme across the continent.

The breakdown of the prize money is as follows:

Winners: USD 600,000

Runners-up: USD 400,000

3rd place: USD 350,000

4th place: USD 300,000

3rd in Group: USD 200,000 each

4th in Group: USD 150,000 each

Edo Queens’ scorecard in Morocco

Edo Queens began their campaign in Morocco with a 3-0 annihilation of CBE before the were held to a barren draw in their second group game by FC Masar.

The Nigeria flagbearers ended their group stage campaign with a dramatic 2-1 win over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Winning the NWFL title earned Edo Queens N10 million, but winning their third place match in the Champions League could yield a staggering USD 350,000 (over N587m)

