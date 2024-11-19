Nigeria’s Super Eagles finished their 2025 Nations Cup qualifiers on a disappointing note by losing to Rwanda 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday.

In front of about 10,000 spectators, the Eagles huffed and puffed but could not blow down the Rwandan house.

The defeat brings into perspective the calculations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that resume in March 2025 with Rwanda and Benin in the same group and the Eagles needing to win all their remaining six matches to stand a chance of not missing successive World Cups.

It also raised questions on the composition of the Eagles’ squad, the position of Augustine Eguavoen as the interim manager of the side, and probably the need to get a more astute manager before the World Cup qualifiers resume.

Here are the player ratings:

Maduka Okoye (90 minutes): 5/10: It was not a kind return for Okoye, as he let in two goals in four second-half minutes. While he can’t be blamed for the first, which was a point-blank header from inside the box six, the Udinese goalkeeper will believe he could have done better for the second.

Bright Osayi-Samuel (90 minutes): 5/10: The Fenerbahce man tried his best to defend and join the attack, but playing behind Iheanacho was not a good experience, as the Sevilla man often neglected his defensive duties.

William Troost-Ekong (90 minutes): 5/10: On his 73rd cap, Ekong led the Eagles to another home defeat. The defender, who plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Kholood Club, was incapable of cajoling the best out of his partner, Gabriel Osho.

Gabriel Osho (90 minutes): 4/10: Osho’s first two caps for Nigeria have not been memorable occasions. The Auxerre defender could not utilise his height to defend the first goal, and he was found wanting, alongside the other defenders, for the second. His place in the team looks shaky.

Bruno Onyemaechi (90 minutes): 6/10: Another above-average performance from the Boavista defender. He joined the attack as usual, but he must do better with his deliveries into the box.

Alhassan Yusuf (45 minutes): 5.5/10: Just one half, and he escaped a horrendous tackle that could have ended his season, even his career. His energy and selfless running were in evidence in the first half, and he should get more time with the Eagles in the future.

Raphael Onyedika (90 minutes): 5/10: Onyedika was chosen to control the tempo of the match, but he did not excel. Maybe it was the new setup that curtailed him, but he will hope he does better whenever he is chosen in the future.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (77 minutes): 5/10: The Lazio man was supposed to be the playmaker in the rejigged setup, but the physicality of the Rwandans overwhelmed him.

Kelechi Iheanacho (45 minutes): 4/10: Once again, Iheanacho was substituted at the start of the second half, highlighting the Sevilla player’s consistently underwhelming performances for the national team.

Moses Simon (90 minutes): 6.5/10: Simon was at it all match as he tried to pull the levers of the Eagles attack. He is getting better with age and looks always up for it whenever he is called upon, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Victor Boniface (89 minutes): 4/10: Boniface’s struggles with the Super Eagles remain unexplained. Another lackluster performance could result in reduced playing time and fewer call-ups in the future. Undoubtedly, Boniface presents a challenge that the next permanent coach of the Super Eagles must address.

Substitutes

Frank Onyeka (45 minutes): 4/10: He led a breakaway in the second half that should have led to the second goal, but his passing let him down.

Samuel Chukwueze (45 minutes): 6/10: Finally, the real Chukwueze showed up and scored a wonder goal. His celebration, or lack of it, showed his frustration with his performances with the Super Eagles. The AC Milan winger needs to be more consistent.

Victor Osimhen (23 minutes): 5/10: Osimhen brought his urgency and channel running into the game but the Rwandans were already set in their defensive shell, which made it hard for the Galatasaray man to create any goal-scoring chance

Umar Sadiq (5 minutes): NA: Not enough time to be rated.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen – 5/10: Eguavoen’s personnel changes failed to deliver the desired results, raising significant questions about his ability to lead the team forward. With a squad brimming with talent, struggling to score against opponents like Benin and Rwanda is cause for concern.

