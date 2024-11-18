The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the top five nominees for the different categories of the upcoming CAF Awards 2024.

The prestigious ceremony, scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on 16 December, celebrates African football excellence.

The contenders for the top prize, Player of the Year, include Ademola Lookman (Nigeria & Atalanta), Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire and Brighton & Hove Albion) and Serhou Guirassy (Guinea and Borussia Dortmund.)

The duo of Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain) and Ronwen Williams (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns) are also in the running for the continent’s top individual award.

Many are tipping Lookman to finish ahead of the other nominees having excelled with both club and country.

He recently finished in the 14th position in the prestigious Ballon d’Or award ranking .

Also, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, three-time African champions, are among the nominees for the National Team of the Year.

Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, South Africa and Sudan are the other nominees in this category.

Nominees were also announced for Goalkeeper of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Club of the Year.

Interestingly, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala are the reigning men’s and women’s African Player of the Year, respectively.

Top Five (in alphabetical order of Member Association)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Andre Onana (Cameroon / Manchester United)

Yahia Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire / Angers SCO)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria / Chippa United)

Ronwen Wlliams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso / RS Berkane)

Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’ (Egypt / Zamalek)

Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Ronwen Wlliams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Pedro Goncalves (Angola)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo)

Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

Hugo Broos (South Africa)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire / Salzburg)

Oumar Diakite (Cote d’Ivoire / Reims)

Yankuba Minteh (Gambia / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco / AS Monaco)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Cote d’ivoire

DR Congo

Nigeria

South Africa

Sudan

