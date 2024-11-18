The Super Eagles are set to conclude their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a high note as they host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
The Super Eagles have enjoyed an unblemished record at home in the qualifiers, defeating Benin Republic 3-0 and edging Libya 1-0.
Despite already securing the top spot in Group D, Coach Augustine Eguavoen’s side is determined to extend their winning streak at the Nest of Champions.
The team has undergone changes, with Victor Osimhen starting from the bench and Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, and Stanley Nwabali ruled out due to various reasons.
|
However, the Super Eagles remain favourites to triumph over Rwanda’s Amavubis.
Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES of the match. Kick off time is 5 p.m.
READ ALSO: Nigeria vs Rwanda (PREVIEW): Super Eagles seek to end AFCON qualifiers in grand style
Here’s the starting XI:
Maduka Okoye; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Gabriel Osho, William Troost-Ekong, Onyemaechi; Wilfred Onyedika, Yusuf, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Boniface, Moses Simon.
Kickoff! The Super Eagles get the game underway at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo
Fisayo DELE-BASHIRU with a great move but the Rwanda defenders checkmate the Lazio midfielder
First five minutes balanced between both teams Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda
Moses Simon with a cross from the left flank but it didn’t get well along
The Super Eagles have already qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but Rwanda needs victory in Uyo to stand any chance of making it through
Free kick for Nigeria as Alhassan Yusuf is brought down after receiving a pass from Iheanacho
Corner kick for Nigeria… Kelechi Iheanacho swings it in but the Rwandas deal with the cross
Free kick for Rwanda as Iheanacho is adjuged to have committed a foul
Still goalless after the first 20 minutes of action at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
Rwanda is the only team the Super Eagles haven’t beaten in this qualifying series… The Amavubis are holding their own so far on this game
