Rivio Ayemwenre’s 89th-minute header sparked wild celebrations at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Sunday evening, completing Ikorodu City’s comeback against Oluyole Warriors.
The Lagosians extended their unbeaten run to three consecutive games, overcoming Anthony Okachi’s 15th-minute strike.
Okachi, a former Ikorodu City player, capitalised on a defensive error to register his first goal of the season.
However, Oluyole Warriors’ joy was short-lived, as Ikorodu City dominated the second half.
Shola Adelani’s header from Waliu Ojetoye’s corner in the 60th minute initiated the comeback.
Rivio Ayemwenre then sealed the victory with a dramatic header from Austin Uzondu’s cross.
Other results
The concluding games of the Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 11 produced 20 goals, with five home wins and four draws.
In Aba, the oriental derby between Abia Warriors and Enyimba ended in a 1-1 draw.
Enyimba scored first through Clinton Jephtha’s 18th-minute strike but was cancelled out by Ojonugwa Adejoh’s equaliser four minutes later.
This result denied Enyimba the opportunity to leapfrog to second place.
In Kano, Heartland denied Pillars a perfect homecoming at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.
Suraju Lawal’s brace gave Heartland an early lead, but Rabiu Ali and Ahmed Musa rallied Pillars to a 2-2 draw.
Elsewhere, Godwin Obaje inspired Rangers International to a 3-2 win over Bendel Insurance at the Cathedral in Enugu.
Obaje scored in the 21st minute, followed by Frank Umimiro’s 40th-minute strike and Effimi Edim’s 55th-minute goal.
NPFL standings
Remo Stars, Rivers United, and Enyimba maintain their grip on the top three positions.
Akwa United slightly improved their standing with an alone-goal win over Nasarawa United on Saturday, moving to 17th position with 12 points.
Bendel Insurance dropped to 18th, while Nasarawa United and Lobi Stars occupy the 19th and 20th positions, respectively, with 12 points each.
NPFL full results
Ikorodu City 2:1 Shooting Stars
Sunshine Stars 1:0 Lobi Stars
Remo Stars 0:0 Rivers United
Rangers 3:2 Bendel Insurance
Enyimba 1:1 Abia Warriors
Bayelsa United 1:1 Katsina United
El Kanemi Warriors 1:0 Niger Tornadoes
Kwara United 2:0 Plateau United
Kano Pillars 2:2 Heartland
