Debutants Edo Queens overturned a one-goal deficit and a missed penalty to defeat reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in their final group game at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League on Saturday.

Melinda Kgadiete’s 24th-minute strike had given Sundowns the lead, but Edo Queens’ determination and resilience paid off in stoppage time.

The Nigerian flagbearers created several chances, including a saved shot by Florence Ijamilusi and Peace Essien hitting the woodwork.

When Thato Letsoso conceded a penalty in the second half, Captain Olise Chioma’s effort was thwarted by Andile Dlamini.

Undeterred, Edo Queens intensified their pressure after Esther Moses replaced Esther Inyang at halftime.

As the clock struck 90 minutes, Edo Queens’ hopes seemed dashed.

However, the referee added six minutes of stoppage time, altering the course of events.

Amidst a goal-mouth scramble, Emem Peace equalised in the 94th minute, cancelling out Kgadiete’s opener.

Seizing the momentum, Mary Mamudu struck the winner in the 101st minute, securing Edo Queens’ semifinal berth against TP Mazembe of DR Congo.

This thrilling comeback avoided a showdown with hosts and former champions AS FAR of Morocco.

Edo Queens finished top in Group B with seven points ahead of FC Masar who also had seven points.

Their semifinal clash against TP Mazembe on Tuesday, 19 November, promises to be an electrifying encounter as Edo Queens will be looking to become the first Nigerian club to play in the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

This year’s CAF Women’s Champions League is taking place in Morocco.

