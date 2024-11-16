Nottingham Forest’s urgent call has prompted Ola Aina’s early departure from the Super Eagles camp, as the Premier League side gears up for a crucial showdown against Arsenal at the Emirates next Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest, tied on 19 points with Arsenal after 11 games, aims to upset the Gunners, who hold a slim advantage due to their superior goal difference.

With Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification already secured, Coach Austin Eguavoen has granted Forest’s request, releasing Aina to bolster his club’s defence.

Aina’s absence, though significant, is not insurmountable, as Eguavoen has capable alternatives to fill the void.

The Super Eagles’ right flank has been Aina’s domain, but other players are poised to step up.

However, Aina’s departure is just one of several challenges facing the Super Eagles.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been excused due to family matters following his father’s passing, leaving an emotional void.

Maduka Okoye is expected to seize the opportunity and shine.

Ademola Lookman, another key player, has been sidelined from Saturday’s training session after suffering a knock in Thursday’s match against Benin Republic.

Coach Eguavoen will closely monitor Lookman’s progress.

As the Super Eagles shift focus to their final qualifying match, Eguavoen must adjust his strategy to accommodate the absence of key players.

Despite these challenges, Nigeria’s football faithful remain optimistic.

The Super Eagles secured their AFCON spot prior to Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Benin Republic, capping a resilient and determined qualification campaign.

Players like Aina, Nwabali, and Lookman have been instrumental in Nigeria’s success.

