League Overview
El Kanemi Warriors suffered their first loss of the season, falling 3-0 to Shooting Stars last weekend, just as Sunshine Stars’ Kennedy Boboye became the third coach to quit or be sacked this season.
Bayelsa United handed Rivers United their first home defeat in 91 games, marking a historic victory, while 214 goals have been scored across the 110 matches so far.
Rivers United aim to bounce back against Remo Stars in Ikenne, while Ikorodu City take on Shooting Stars in their first southwest derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos. Elsewhere, Enyimba and El Kanemi Warriors are determined to regain their winning form.
Key matches
Remo Stars vs. Rivers United
Rivers United face the daunting task of defeating Remo Stars in Ikenne and disrupting their perfect home record this season. Remo Stars, top of the NPFL table, have conceded just once in their last five home games, making them a formidable opponent, especially in Ikenne. Rivers United, coming off back-to-back losses, must find their rhythm to avoid further slip-ups in their pursuit of the title.
Ikorodu City vs. Shooting Stars (Southwest Derby)
The “Oga Boys” are brimming with confidence following their first NPFL away win and will be eager to impress in their first-ever southwest derby. With 10 goals in their last three home matches, Ikorodu City’s attacking prowess will challenge Shooting Stars, who are also motivated by a recent emphatic 3-0 win over El Kanemi Warriors.
El Kanemi Warriors vs. Niger Tornadoes
After a heavy defeat to Shooting Stars, El Kanemi Warriors need a convincing performance at home to regain their momentum. However, Niger Tornadoes have proven resilient on the road this season, making this fixture a tough test for the Warriors. A resurgence here would prevent a worrying trend of consecutive losses.
Oriental Derby: Abia Warriors vs. Enyimba
This fierce rivalry pits two Abia State clubs against each other. Abia Warriors are seeking stability under coach Imama Amakapabo after recent inconsistent performances, while Enyimba, led by Finidi George, aims to consolidate their points tally and build momentum for their continental ambitions.
Matchday 12 promises thrilling encounters as teams battle for points and pride. Remo Stars top the table with 22 points, followed by Rivers United with 21 and Enyimba in third with 19 points. The bottom two are Bendel Insurance and Akwa United, with nine points each, while Lobi Stars are 18th with 12 points.
Fixtures
Saturday 16/11/2024
Akwa United vs. Nasarawa United
Sunday 17/11/2024
El Kanemi Warriors vs Niger Tornadoes
Remo Stars vs Rivers United
Kano Pillars vs Heartland
Enugu Rangers vs Bendel Insurance
Kwara United vs Plateau United
Bayelsa United vs Katsina United
Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars
Abia Warriors vs Enyimba
Ikorodu City vs Shooting Stars
