League Overview

El Kanemi Warriors suffered their first loss of the season, falling 3-0 to Shooting Stars last weekend, just as Sunshine Stars’ Kennedy Boboye became the third coach to quit or be sacked this season.

Bayelsa United handed Rivers United their first home defeat in 91 games, marking a historic victory, while 214 goals have been scored across the 110 matches so far.

Rivers United aim to bounce back against Remo Stars in Ikenne, while Ikorodu City take on Shooting Stars in their first southwest derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos. Elsewhere, Enyimba and El Kanemi Warriors are determined to regain their winning form.

Key matches

Remo Stars vs. Rivers United

Rivers United face the daunting task of defeating Remo Stars in Ikenne and disrupting their perfect home record this season. Remo Stars, top of the NPFL table, have conceded just once in their last five home games, making them a formidable opponent, especially in Ikenne. Rivers United, coming off back-to-back losses, must find their rhythm to avoid further slip-ups in their pursuit of the title.

Ikorodu City vs. Shooting Stars (Southwest Derby)

The “Oga Boys” are brimming with confidence following their first NPFL away win and will be eager to impress in their first-ever southwest derby. With 10 goals in their last three home matches, Ikorodu City’s attacking prowess will challenge Shooting Stars, who are also motivated by a recent emphatic 3-0 win over El Kanemi Warriors.

El Kanemi Warriors vs. Niger Tornadoes

After a heavy defeat to Shooting Stars, El Kanemi Warriors need a convincing performance at home to regain their momentum. However, Niger Tornadoes have proven resilient on the road this season, making this fixture a tough test for the Warriors. A resurgence here would prevent a worrying trend of consecutive losses.

Oriental Derby: Abia Warriors vs. Enyimba

This fierce rivalry pits two Abia State clubs against each other. Abia Warriors are seeking stability under coach Imama Amakapabo after recent inconsistent performances, while Enyimba, led by Finidi George, aims to consolidate their points tally and build momentum for their continental ambitions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Matchday 12 promises thrilling encounters as teams battle for points and pride. Remo Stars top the table with 22 points, followed by Rivers United with 21 and Enyimba in third with 19 points. The bottom two are Bendel Insurance and Akwa United, with nine points each, while Lobi Stars are 18th with 12 points.

Fixtures

Saturday 16/11/2024

Akwa United vs. Nasarawa United

Sunday 17/11/2024

El Kanemi Warriors vs Niger Tornadoes

Remo Stars vs Rivers United

Kano Pillars vs Heartland

Enugu Rangers vs Bendel Insurance

Kwara United vs Plateau United

Bayelsa United vs Katsina United

Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars

Abia Warriors vs Enyimba

Ikorodu City vs Shooting Stars

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

