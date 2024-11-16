Edo Queens’ duo Folashade Ijamilusi and Emem Essien recently opened up about their remarkable football journeys, highlighting the pivotal roles family support and passion played in shaping their careers.

Both players have been key elements in Edo Queens’ first involvement in the CAF Women’s Champions League journey in Morocco. Both Ijamilusi and Essien were on the scoresheet during Edo Queens’ 3-0 win over Ethiopia’s CBE FC.

Speaking with the CAF media, Ijamilusi and Essien shared their off-field moments.

Ijamilusi, who now plays for the Super Falcons, credited her mother for encouraging her to pursue football, which led her to join Spring Soccer Academy. Conversely, Essien’s father backed her dreams, enabling her to develop her skills.

Off-pitch moments

Ijamilusi’s football odyssey started at age six, while Essien’s journey began with street soccer before transitioning to school football. Their unique paths demonstrate the diverse entry points into the sport.

Speaking about their off-pitch moments, Ijamilusi indulges in rice and plantains, while Essien prefers beans and plantains.

Despite their differing backgrounds, both players share a love for dancing and sleeping. However, Essien stands out with her passion for writing, revealing a creative side beyond football.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Through shared experiences and passion, Ijamilusi and Essien have formed a strong bond, inspiring their teammates and fans alike.

Both players will have to be at their best to help Edo Queens overcome defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their last group game on Saturday evening. A point from the encounter will seal the Nigerian team’s semi-final ticket.

Mamelodi Sundowns have beaten Nigerian opponents in two previous encounters. The South Africans beat Rivers Angels in 2021, 1-0. They also defeated Bayelsa Queens 2-1 in their opening game in the 2022 edition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

