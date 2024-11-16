Edo Queens’ duo Folashade Ijamilusi and Emem Essien recently opened up about their remarkable football journeys, highlighting the pivotal roles family support and passion played in shaping their careers.
Both players have been key elements in Edo Queens’ first involvement in the CAF Women’s Champions League journey in Morocco. Both Ijamilusi and Essien were on the scoresheet during Edo Queens’ 3-0 win over Ethiopia’s CBE FC.
Speaking with the CAF media, Ijamilusi and Essien shared their off-field moments.
Ijamilusi, who now plays for the Super Falcons, credited her mother for encouraging her to pursue football, which led her to join Spring Soccer Academy. Conversely, Essien’s father backed her dreams, enabling her to develop her skills.
|
Off-pitch moments
Ijamilusi’s football odyssey started at age six, while Essien’s journey began with street soccer before transitioning to school football. Their unique paths demonstrate the diverse entry points into the sport.
Speaking about their off-pitch moments, Ijamilusi indulges in rice and plantains, while Essien prefers beans and plantains.
Despite their differing backgrounds, both players share a love for dancing and sleeping. However, Essien stands out with her passion for writing, revealing a creative side beyond football.
Through shared experiences and passion, Ijamilusi and Essien have formed a strong bond, inspiring their teammates and fans alike.
Both players will have to be at their best to help Edo Queens overcome defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their last group game on Saturday evening. A point from the encounter will seal the Nigerian team’s semi-final ticket.
READ ALSO: Kwara closes ‘struggling’ transport company
Mamelodi Sundowns have beaten Nigerian opponents in two previous encounters. The South Africans beat Rivers Angels in 2021, 1-0. They also defeated Bayelsa Queens 2-1 in their opening game in the 2022 edition.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999