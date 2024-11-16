Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen has excused grieving first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from the Super Eagles’ squad to confront the Amavubi of Rwanda in Monday’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Uyo.

“He has been excused from the game. However, the player will come to watch the match and cheer his team mates on,” Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor, told thenff.com.

Nwabali announced via his social media handle on Friday that his father, Godspower Onyekam Abali, Chief Onyeogazrim 1 of Okwuzi, had passed on. The former chief surveyor was 67.

Nwabali’s absence means the contest for the number one jersey in Monday’s encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium will be a straight one between Italy-based Maduka Okoye and Ethiopia-based Amas Obasogie.

