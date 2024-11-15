Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is in a bittersweet mode after helping the national team qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup Nations.
Moments after sealing qualification for next year’s AFCON tournament, Nwabali broke the news of his father’s death, a development he is deeply pained about.
Nwabali shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page, accompanied by tearful emojis.
In a poignant message, he wrote: RIP Dad, followed by “Rest in heaven.”
Although details about the cause of death were not highlighted, the goalkeeper’s emotional post has sparked an outpouring of support from Nigerians.
Teammates, fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to offer condolences, comfort, and prayers for Nwabali to find strength during this difficult time.
Captain William Troost-Ekong, Victor Boniface and Wilfred Ndidi among others have all sent their condolences to the goalkeeper.
Many are praying that God grants him the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Nwabali’s bravery on the field was evident as he manned the goalpost for the Super Eagles in their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic on Thursday, securing a vital point and Morocco 2025 ticket.
