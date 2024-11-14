An 81st-minute equaliser from Victor Osimhen was all the Super Eagles needed to ensure they finish the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as Group D winners. Benin scored the opener in the 16th minute by defender Mohamed Tijani.

Following a quick corner kick conceded by Gabriel Osho, a Benin defender found himself unmarked in the Super Eagles’ box. At this point, Nigeria was down to 10 men after Victor Osimhen was injured in a collision with Benin’s goalkeeper, Soukè Dandjinou.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen gave a first start to Auxerre defender Osho, and the Super Eagles started in a 3-4-2-1 shape. Osimhen led the attack, with Ademola Lookman offering support. In midfield, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho were expected to rotate in the No. 10 role, as the Eagles aimed for another victory.

The Eagles had the bulk of possession and should have taken the lead in the ninth minute, but Iwobi’s improvised finish from a back heel was blocked.

Benin then scored with their first attack. The Eagles were out of shape from a corner, and Tijani headed through Stanley Nwabali’s legs to set the stage for another shock win over their Nigerian neighbours.

Junior Olaitan tested Nwabali, and Ola Aina had to put in an excellent tackle to deny another shot at the Nigerian goal. Lookman was flagged offside in the 25th minute as he went through on goal, but replays showed he was well onside.

Osimhen should have equalised before the break, but he headed wide from a cross from Bruno Onyemaechi. The Eagles made two changes at the start of the second half. Raphael Onyedika and Moses Simon came on for Osho and Iheanacho.

However, it was Benin that fashioned the next scoring chance. Hassane Imourane, however, mis-kicked the ball with only Nwabali to beat. Osimhen was not to be denied though, as he rose above two Benin defenders to head the equaliser with seven minutes on the clock and preserve Nigeria’s unbeaten run in AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

With the result, Nigeria will finish top of Group D and be assured of being seeded in the AFCON draws. They finish off their campaign on Monday when they host Rwanda while Libya host Benin.

