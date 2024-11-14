Auxerre’s 26-year-old defender is set to make his starting debut for the Super Eagles in their match against Benin’s Cheetahs on Thursday. The former Luton Town player will feature as one of three central defenders in Nigeria’s 3-5-2 formation.

Victor Osimhen will lead the attack, with Ademola Lookman offering support. In midfield, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to rotate in the No. 10 role, as the Eagles aim for another victory against Gernot Rohr’s Benin side.

With a 1-0 defeat of Rwanda by Libya earlier today in Kigali, the Super Eagles have officially secured their spot in AFCON 2025. Libya and Rwanda, both on five points, are now unable to catch Nigeria, who have 10 points. Benin, however, will also qualify if they manage a victory over Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

