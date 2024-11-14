The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Benin Republic’s Cheetahs tonight, marking their return to the field after a tough away game against Libya on Matchday 4 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

This clash will be the third between the two teams in just six months, with Nigeria needing only a point to secure their qualification for the 2025 AFCON. The game kicks off at 8 pm (WAT) at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

Nigeria holds a mixed record against Benin: they achieved a strong 3-0 win in Uyo during the AFCON qualifiers but were surprised by a 2-1 loss in Abidjan during the World Cup Qualifiers. Meanwhile, Benin, managed by Gernot Rohr, will aim to repeat their recent upset and keep their qualification chances alive.

Will the Super Eagles prevail, or can Benin produce another memorable upset?

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for the LIVE UPDATES.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

