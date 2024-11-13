Nigeria’s flagbearers Edo Queens and Egyptian club FC Masar played out a tense goalless draw in Casablanca, Morocco on Wednesday in the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League.

The stalemate kept Edo Queens at the top of Group B with four points, while FC Masar remained hot on their heels with the same number of points.

Both teams, making their debut in the finals, were eager to build on their previous victories.

Edo Queens had cruised past Central Bank of Ethiopia 3-0, while FC Masar stunned defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0.

Despite numerous chances, neither team could break the deadlock, with both goalkeepers and defenders putting on a stellar display.

The draw sets up a nail-biting finish in Group B, with Edo Queens facing a resurgent Mamelodi Sundowns and FC Masar taking on the already eliminated Central Bank of Ethiopia on Saturday.

In another Group B match, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies rebounded from their shocking 1-0 loss to FC Masar with a commanding 4-0 victory over Central Bank of Ethiopia.

Melinda Kgadiete scored twice, while Joyce Rabale and Lelona Daweti added a goal each in the first half.

This dominant performance revitalised Sundowns’ title defence ahead of their crucial showdown with Edo Queens.

Photo finish

The current Group B standings are: Edo Queens and FC Masar are tied at the top with four points each, followed by Mamelodi Sundowns with three points, and Central Bank of Ethiopia at the bottom with zero points.

Saturday’s matches will determine the semifinalists, with Edo Queens facing Mamelodi Sundowns and FC Masar taking on Central Bank of Ethiopia at 19:00 local time.

