Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has yet to convince many Nigerian football fans that he is fit for national duty. In his nine appearances for the national team, he registered just one goal in the friendly against Saudi Arabia in 2023 and one assist.

However, this hasn’t been the case for Boniface at his Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen, where he has scored six goals and made one assist, raising questions about his suitability for the national team. Despite this, the striker has been included in the 23-man squad for the upcoming double-header against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

In an interview with Premium Times, former Super Eagles defender Chikelue Iloenyosi shared his expertise on Boniface’s struggles to score regularly for the Super Eagles. Iloenyosi’s insights offer a nuanced perspective on Boniface’s goal drought and the broader challenges facing Nigerian football.

Iloenyosi, who played in the German Bundesliga and Turkish Super League, emphasised the need for patience.

“Nigeria does not have patience for failure, but Boniface is a fantastic player. We need to give him time. He’s doing well in his club, and once he starts scoring for the country, he has the potential to become a top goalscorer.”

The Bundesliga factor

Iloenyosi praised the German Bundesliga, where Boniface currently plays, as “almost the best league in the world.” He attributed Boniface’s success in the league to his hard work and dedication. “Bundesliga is all about fitness; if you’re not fit, you can’t play. Boniface is a fantastic player, very obedient and a nice boy. I’m supporting him in everything.”

Comparing eras

When asked if anything has changed in the Bundesliga since his playing days, Iloenyosi replied, “Nothing has changed. Bundesliga is still about fitness and discipline.” He highlighted the differences between the Bundesliga and other leagues, citing the rigorous training regimens and emphasis on physical conditioning.

Grassroots development

Iloenyosi, the current Anambra state FA chairman, stressed the importance of grassroots development in nurturing young talent.

“If you don’t get it right from grassroots football, you can never get it right in Nigeria.” He advocated increased focus on U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-20 football, citing his experiences developing young players in Anambra.

“We need to get it right in various states; make sure people key into grassroots football. See what we’re doing now with the U-15 national team? They’re already in camp, trying to groom players for the U-17. This is what we need in Nigeria to get to the next level.”

Nigeria play Benin on Thursday at the Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan and host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Monday, 18 November.

