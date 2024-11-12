The Nigerian Super Eagles’ search for a new head coach has been lengthy and challenging, leaving the role vacant for nearly six months. Meanwhile, two other countries—England and Saudi Arabia—recently filled their top coaching positions. England appointed Thomas Tuchel, while Saudi Arabia, whose job the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had hoped Herve Renard might consider, saw Renard return to take the reins.

Despite links to names like Bruno Labbadia and Renard, the NFF has yet to make an appointment. This situation raises some questions: Where does the NFF source coaches from, and what happens to them after they leave the Super Eagles?

To fully understand the issue, we must examine the NFF’s history with foreign coaches. Since 1987, the Super Eagles have been managed by 10 foreign coaches, whose careers before and after their stint in Nigeria offer an insight into how the job affects them. Does managing Nigeria act as a stepping stone to bigger opportunities, or does it negatively affect their career trajectories?

A deep examination of this pattern can show how the Super Eagles’ coaching position is viewed globally in terms of prestige and appeal.

For instance, Renard, who was, until recently, coach of the French national women’s team, shared his thoughts on a potential move to Nigeria with the French newspaper L’Equipe. “I almost went to Nigeria,” he said. “I weighed up the pros and cons for a few days, even a few weeks, before refusing it. It is the best offer I have had so far; the rest didn’t suit me.” But what is this “rest” he refers to?

The underlying issues

The ‘rest’ could be a lack of integrity, especially in the application and determination of applicants, a short-terminist mentality, an infrastructure deficit, and the lack of adequate funds.

NFF’s reputation is a significant barrier. Not one of the 10 foreign coaches mentioned above left the Nigerian post amicably. Many were owed months of salaries and had to appeal to FIFA to recover the debts. This recurring issue of delayed payments and contractual breaches has tarnished the NFF’s reputation. High-profile managers expect professionalism and timely compensation, but the NFF’s track record suggests otherwise.

The NFF has also been accused of making promises to coaches about resources, support staff, and player availability that were often unfulfilled. This has eroded trust and made it harder to attract top talents to the role.

In an interview with South African broadcaster SABC, Peseiro revealed he had decided to leave the Super Eagles even if the team won the 2023 AFCON title.

His reason: “There was too much stress. I had the support of my staff and the best from my players, but it wasn’t enough. I wanted to win the AFCON for the fans, the government, for everyone, but even before the tournament, I had already decided to leave. Even if I had won the trophy, I would have still left.”

Was this stress salary-related?

He briefly left his position in mid-2023 because of contract and payment issues. At the heart of the matter was the non-payment of salaries. Peseiro was reportedly owed several months of wages, and negotiations reached a point where they stalled.

After discussions, Peseiro temporarily stepped down but remained in contact with the NFF regarding continuing his role, depending on resolving the financial issues.

In September 2023, Peseiro returned to his position as the head coach after reportedly agreeing to continue with the team on the same terms.

But former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju disagreed with the notion that the Super Eagles manager’s position has lost its lustre and attraction. What is not fanciful in the job of the Super Eagles coach?” Adepoju asked rhetorically. “Any coach would love to manage the Super Eagles; it’s now up to the agreement made. I don’t think the Super Eagles job has lost its shine; no, it has not,” he added.

Institutional instability and interference

The NFF is plagued by instability and leadership interference, with leaders often using the organisation to promote personal agendas. Frequent leadership changes, coupled with interference in team affairs, make the environment unattractive for coaches who value autonomy and long-term planning. Adeyemi Adesanya, a journalist, told Premium Times, “The uncertainties with the NFF alone are a major reason it has lost its allure. Also, the lack of an enduring system where there’s no clear football policy is another major reason for the drop.”

Infrastructure Deficit: The NFF does not currently have a Centre of Excellence, a standard facility in many top footballing nations. The FIFA-sponsored Goal project in Abuja is in disrepair. Nigeria’s only world-class football venue, the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, is owned by the Cross River State government. This infrastructural deficit leaves the national teams reliant on state governments for hosting matches and paying match bonuses, a highly unpredictable and unstable situation.

Nigeria is still in Africa. Some coaches may perceive managing an African country, the Super Eagles of Nigeria included, as a risky career move because of the challenges mentioned above. This perception can discourage those who prioritise stability and have a higher probability of success. While African football is improving, it still lags behind Europe and South America regarding global prestige. This can influence a coach’s decision, particularly those with ambitions to manage at the highest levels of the game.

Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort from the NFF to improve its governance, invest in infrastructure, and create a more stable and supportive environment for coaches. Until then, attracting and retaining Grade A managers will remain a significant challenge for Nigerian football.

