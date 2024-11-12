The Nigerian football community has been hit with another devastating news as former youth international Gift Atulewa is dead.
The prolific forward died at the age of 38.
Azuka Chiemeka, spokesperson for the Delta State Football Association, confirmed the sad news to PREMIUM TIMES.
According to Mr Azuka, Atulewa succumbed to complications from high blood pressure around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
|
“We just buried the wife last month, that may have contributed to this development. He has blood pressure issues but he has been managing it, just day before yesterday, the condition became bad and he was taken to the hospital, they noticed he had malaria but aside from that, the blood pressure kept going up, we lost him this morning by 7 a.m.” The Delta State FA spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Azuka reflected on Atulewa’s recent involvement in football, saying, “As we are speaking, there is an ex-international football tournament going on in Delta State and he is part of the ex Uwei where he comes from, he is part of their team, he scored the first goal of the tournament from his wonderful free kick that he is known for, he scored that goal like three weeks ago when the competition began.”
Additionally, Atulewa had recently returned from Cote d’Ivoire, where he completed a coaching course.
Unfortunately, he won’t be putting to use the certificate obtained.
He was a member of the Nigerian U-20 team that participated in the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship in the Netherlands.
Sadly, Atulewa becomes the third member of the 2005 U-20 set to pass away, following Olufemi Adebayo and Isaac Promise.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999