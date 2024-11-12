Edo Queens head coach Moses Aduku has emphasised the importance of approaching every match at the CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024 with the intensity of a cup final.
Aduku’s remarks came after his team’s impressive 3-0 victory over the Central Bank of Ethiopia FC in Casablanca on Sunday. This victory propelled them to the top of Group B on goal difference.
The debutants will face a stiff test against Egypt’s FC Masar on Wednesday, following the latter’s stunning 1-0 upset over reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns Women.
“We are grateful for the victory, but we recognise that the Ethiopian side was no pushover,” Aduku acknowledged. “We denied them the opportunity to play their game, and securing our first win was crucial.”
|
With a potential semi-final berth within reach, Aduku remains cautious, acknowledging the challenge posed by a confident FC Masar.
“Defeating the champions has undoubtedly boosted their morale, but we will not underestimate any team,” he stressed. “Every team here is a potential champion, and we must approach each game with the urgency of a cup final.”
The match will be played at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 13 November, at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999