Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze were among the early birds to the Super Eagles camp on Monday in Cote d’Ivoire, ahead of preparation for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six other players, Amas Obasogie, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Bruno Onyemaechi, Gabriel Osho, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, also arrived in Abidjan on Monday.

The Super Eagles media officer who confirmed the report to NAN on Monday said eight players had arrived, adding that some others were still expected on Tuesday.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Simon, reigning Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, and 19 other players were invited for the qualifier.

The Super Eagles will seek six points against Benin Republic and Rwanda in the closing rounds of the 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign this month.

The team’s camp opened officially on Monday in Abidjan ahead of their matchday 5 encounter against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Stade Felix-Houphouet-Boigny on Thursday.

The Super Eagles are expected to travel to Uyo on Friday before their final qualifying game against the Amavubi of Rwanda on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Super Eagles, who are currently top of Group D, will be certain of a place in the final tournament if they get a point against the Cheetahs. This would take them to 11 points, and only final-day opponents Rwanda are capable of catching up with them on points.

However, with a current tally of seven goals for and none against (following the CAF Disciplinary Board’s award of three points and three goals for the botched Matchday 4 encounter against Libya), the Super Eagles stand head and shoulders above the Amavubi.

The Rwandans have a one-goal deficit and five points in their favour going into the final two matchdays.

(NAN)

