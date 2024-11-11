The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board has imposed sanctions on Plateau United and Bendel Insurance for security lapses and violent incidents during recent home games on Matchday 11. These measures aim to curb fan violence in the league and foster a safer environment for all involved.

Plateau United sanctions

Following their Matchday 11 game against Rangers International on 10 November, Plateau United faced penalties for failing to ensure adequate security. This led to attacks on visiting team members and match officials. Additionally, fans threw objects onto the field, injuring an official—violations that seriously breached NPFL rules.

The NPFL has imposed a three-point and three-goal deduction on Plateau United as punishment. The club also faces a fine totalling N4 million: N2 million for inadequate security and object-throwing incidents and N2 million for failure to control supporters’ behaviour. They must also pay N250,000, each in compensation to the injured match official and Rangers player Daniel Onyia.

They will also cover repair costs for the Rangers’ damaged bus and other verified losses. In addition, Plateau United’s next three home games at New Jos Stadium will be held without spectators.

Bendel Insurance sanctions

Bendel Insurance were similarly charged with rule breaches following their Matchday 11 game against Kano Pillars on 9 November. Security gaps allowed unauthorised individuals to assault match officials, and fan behaviour contributed to intimidation and violence.

As a result, Bendel Insurance will also face a three-point and three-goal deduction and a total fine of N3.75 million, which includes N2 million for security failures and misconduct, N1 million for bringing the game into disrepute, and N750,000 as compensation for the assaulted officials. Their next three home games at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City will also occur behind closed doors.

Both clubs have 48 hours to appeal. The NPFL’s quick response has been widely praised, with many viewing it as a firm stance against violence and misconduct in the league.

