Following a goalless draw between Rangers Football Club of Enugu and Plateau United FC in an NPFL matchday 11 fixture, Rangers players and officials were reportedly ambushed and attacked by Plateau United fans near the Jos International Stadium on Sunday.

A player, Daniel Onyia, sustained head injuries after being struck by stones thrown at the team’s bus along Zaria Road as they made their way back to their hotel after the game. The attack, which shattered four bus windows and injured multiple players, began after fans expressed dissatisfaction at the final whistle.

“As the players and official buses made to leave the stadium, there were loud bangs on the bodies of the buses as the drivers made a quick dash towards the exit gate.

“On its way to where the team was lodged after making a turn at the Farringada roundabout, the fans that laid an ambush in front of the stadium pelted the players’ bus with large stones, with one of them catching the young midfielder on the face and beside the left eye.

“The bus had to make an emergency stop at the Alherri area near St. Mulumba College, Jos, where the team medical personnel administered treatment to the injured player,” an official told our reporter.

It was gathered that the chairperson of the Plateau State Football Association, Suleiman Yahaya Kwande and other officials of the football house visited the scene to assess the situation and commiserate with the team over the attack.

Rangers’ management reacts

In a swift response to the violent attack, Rangers International FC’s management, led by Amobi Ezeaku, submitted a strong petition to the NPFL organisers over the incident.

The petition cites the inability of Plateau United to provide adequate security before, during, and especially after the match for the visiting team, Rangers, as a major reason for the violent incident that brought bodily harm and psychological trauma to players and officials of Rangers.

The club, in the petition, also noted that the attack negates the true spirit of what the game of football preaches. The statement called for immediate sanction to be meted out to Plateau United to serve as a deterrent to other clubs in the NPFL.

A statement from the club’s general manager, Amobi Ezeaku, to the fans described the attack as unwarranted.

He said, “We wish to inform you of the unfortunate incident that occurred during our match against Plateau United in Jos.

“The attack on our team is unwarranted, and we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that justice is done,” he said.

Mr Ezeaku noted that a petition has been submitted to relevant authorities, promising that the club will do everything necessary to ensure that the issue is thoroughly addressed and resolved.

‘Under this administration, the symbol of our great club must never be disrespected, and we will go to any length to preserve its honour and legacy”.

“Our commitment to upholding the values and pride of Rangers is unwavering,” he said

The Rangers GM noted that the players and technical crew are safe and will arrive at their Enugu base today.

He thanked the supporters for their support and prayers, adding that the team remains motivated to continue to represent the team.

Condemnation from fans

Supporters of the club and fans of the NPFL have roundly condemned the attack.

“Kano Pillars defeated us in Enugu; El Kanemi of Borno drew against us in Enugu, and heaven didn’t fall. We even carried Musa up and celebrated him. Ali was celebrated as the league legend he is.

“Today, just a draw in Jos, Plateau United Fans scatter our bus and beat up our players. The damage done to the bus alone can’t be repaired with nothing less than millions. Is this the league we wanted?” a fan asked.

Plates United denies fans’ involvement in the attack

Meanwhile, Plateau United have denied the involvement of its fans in the said attack on Rangers United. A statement by Yaksat Maklek, on behalf of the Club management, described the allegation by Rangers as false.

He maintained that players and officials of Rangers International of Enugu departed the New Jos Stadium Safely without any form of molestation.

He further explained that the technical team had successfully held a post-match interview at the Media Conference Room before departing.

“On cross-examination, reports say the visiting team had covered almost two kilometres from the Stadium facility before the incident occurred.

“While it remains unclear how and why the incident occurred, it is key to note that once the visiting team leaves the parameters of the stadium, security pulls off the grasp of the host team by jurisdiction.

“While Plateau United FC condemns any form of hooliganism amongst its fan base, the club is insistent it knows nothing about the attack nor has anything to do with the accused persons that attacked,” the statement said

The statement also quoted the club’s general manager, Habila Hosea Mutla, as saying, “We are a peaceful club who believe in either of three outcomes when we step out for an encounter, which is to win, lose, or draw.

“Hence, we will do everything within our powers to maintain law and order within the stadium perimeter.”

